Britney Spears and 18-Year-Old Son Jayden Share Emotional Reunion After Years of Estrangement

Britney Spears has had an emotional reunion with one of her sons.

The pop star reportedly linked up with her youngest son Jayden, 18, after years of estrangement.

Sources tell Page Six that Spears and her son reunited in California.

"They have been spending a lot of time together," an insider told the publication.

Another source shared that Jayden has been "back in California," after previously moving to Hawaii with his 19-year-old brother, Sean, and their father, Kevin Federline, last year.

The publication notes that they are unsure where Spears and Jayden have been spending time together and if he is officially staying with his mother in her multi-million dollar mansion in California. However, they go on to note that Sean is still in Hawaii, presumably with their father.

"Britney is thrilled to have her baby back. Everything is moving in the right direction," the second source told Page Six.

Spears' reconnection with Jayden comes after it was revealed that Jayden and his brother spoke with their mother for Mother's Day earlier this year.

Kevin Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan revealed the news to Page Six, saying that the phone call was a step in the "right direction" for Spears to once again have a relationship with her sons.

"Obviously a reconciliation/reunification is somewhat complex and can be a process that takes some time. And the phone call was a good sign and a step in the right direction, but it's a process that takes more than just a phone call to accomplish," he told the outlet.

Interestingly enough, Spears will still likely have to pay her ex child support even though both her sons are now legally adults. Kaplan shared that under California law, Spears will still have to pay child support until her children graduate high school.

"Under California law, child support jurisdiction continues until the minor child reaches the age of 18, or if upon their 18th birthday they have not yet graduated high school, it continues until they graduate high school, but in no event later than their 19th birthday," he told People.

"The child support in this case for Jayden is being paid consistent with that law. His graduation for high school will be in November," Kaplan added.

Sources close to Spears revealed to the publication that she is happy to support her sons in any way that she can during this time. However, Spears has yet to publicly comment on the situation.