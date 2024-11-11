Leaked Britney Spears Interview Resurfaces, Exposing Raw Truths After Conservatorship Battle

A clip of Britney Spears talking about her conservatorship has resurfaced after 8 years.

The "Toxic" songstress appeared on the Jonathan Ross Show back in 2016 to promote her album, Glory, and in the new clip, she talked about the conservatorship that she was under and how it hindered the creative process behind the album.

"The new album, you are more involved in this musically, I understand, than previous ones? So you've taken control. You're more in control of your music than before? Why did it take you so long? Why did you wait 'til now to do it?" Ross asks Spears.

"Well, um, there's a lot of reasons, but I won't get into the whole story," Spears replies.

Ross then interrupted the songstress to remind her that viewers knew "a lot" of her history, seemingly mentioning her very public breakdown in 2007. However, he did comfort her and noted that she did not have to "go over" anything she did not feel comfortable with.

"Since the conservatorship ... I felt like a lot of the things were planned for me to do and, you know, being told what to do. And I was just like, for this [album], I want to make it my baby, and I want to do it myself, and I was very strategic about the way I did it, and, um, yeah, that's why it means so much to me," Spears says.

Ross went on to ask Spears if she was "happy" and in a "good place," to which she smiled and responds, "Yes, sir."

Leaked video from 2016, of the edited out portion of the The Jonathan Ross Show when Britney talked about her conservatorship.



pic.twitter.com/PvDzyNHgsO — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) November 9, 2024

At the time of the interview, Spears was not allowed to discuss her conservatorship and her comments were cut from the final episode before it aired. Since then, Spears has been freed from it and talked about her time on the show with Ross in her memoir, The Woman in Me.

"I even mentioned the conservatorship on a talk show in 2016, but somehow, that part of the interview didn't make it to the air. Huh. How interesting," she said in the book.

The Jonathan Ross Show's parent channel, ITV, has not responded amid the resurfaced clip or shared why it was cut.