Britney Spears' Biopic in Limbo as She Reportedly Can't Handle Reopening Old Wounds

A year after Britney Spears sold the film rights to her memoir "The Woman in Me," the highly anticipated biopic appears to be on indefinite pause.

Despite Universal Pictures landing the rights and director Jon M. Chu attached to the project, sources say production has stalled amid Spears' emotional reservations. An LA-based producer familiar with the situation told The Sun, "The wheels have come to a grinding halt."

"She found discussing her past very traumatic and it prompted negative thoughts," the producer added, noting that reliving some of her darkest chapters – particularly in a visual, cinematic form – has become an emotional barrier.

Chu, best known for helming Wicked, had previously admitted the project was still in its infancy. In January, he said, "We are very, very early," and hinted that rumors around the film were far ahead of its actual development.

Creative Clash or Cold Feet?

The wait is not just artistic; it's also about Spears feeling comfortable, it seems. Although the pop star is said to be involved in the script and the production, there's growing apprehension over what the most open scenes — such as her abortion while dating Justin Timberlake and her past battles with addiction — would look like onscreen.

Chu has stressed the team wants to treat Spears' story "empathetically," saying the approach will be "very slowly and empathetically."

An insider stressed that Chu has other projects lined up and may not wait indefinitely. "He doesn't need to wait around given he is one of the hottest names in the business."

Director Jon M. Chu says Britney Spears will be “very involved” in the upcoming biopic based on her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me. pic.twitter.com/Ld3KQDDuTi — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 6, 2025

Recent Flight Incident Raises More Questions

Adding to the uncertainty, Spears recently made headlines after an incident during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles.

According to newly surfaced body cam footage obtained by TMZ, a Customs officer remarked, "We get her all the time, today she obviously didn't take her meds. She's being very compliant; she's very nice, so to me right now, it's all good."

The video shows Spears walking calmly across the tarmac, waving to officers, contradicting earlier reports that she was visibly disheveled. Sources said she had tried to light a cigarette after landing and was spoken to by flight staff for being "difficult."

Spears later defended herself, claiming she thought smoking was permitted and suggested flight attendants had targeted her from the start.