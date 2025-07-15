Britney Spears' Claim of Adopting Baby Girl Called Out as Fake

Britney Spears caused a stir on social media this weekend after claiming she had adopted a baby girl—only for the story to be revealed as untrue.

In a July 13 Instagram post, the 43-year-old singer wrote, "I adopted a beautiful baby girl. Her name is Lennon London Spears."

The caption accompanied a video of Spears dancing in a pink leotard and wide-brimmed hat. She added that "Lennon today has on adorable dress !!! It says I'm NEW HERE !!!" complete with winking and laughing emojis.

However, multiple outlets, including ENews, have confirmed that Spears has not adopted a child.

The post, filled with playful emojis and exaggerated language, appears to be another instance of the pop star trolling fans.

This isn't the first time Spears has made a surprising statement online. In December 2024, she posted that she was moving to Mexico to escape paparazzi, only for reports to later confirm she never left the US.

Rolling Stone reports Britney Spears did not actually adopt a baby girl after the singer confused fans in Instagram post.



🔗: https://t.co/WpaixlJuRk pic.twitter.com/GxxEgYnUM5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 14, 2025

Read more: Britney Spears Waves Off Drama After Smoking Incident on Flight from Mexico

Spears' Baby News a Joke, But Her Bond With Son Jayden Is Real

In her most recent post, Spears also joked that she was moving to Italy—again using emojis to play down the seriousness of the message.

Though the baby news was false, Spears has been focusing on reconnecting with her sons. She shares 20-year-old Sean and 18-year-old Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The boys moved to Hawaii with their father, but Britney and Jayden reunited last Christmas after nearly three years apart, Billboard said.

In June, Spears shared a photo with Jayden, writing, "He is 6'3 and his hands are so big now !!!" She continued, "I'm blessed !!! Just please be careful with my heart too !!!"

Their bond has grown in recent months, with Britney posting about Jayden's musical talents in March, calling him "a genius." In another post from June, she added, "Went to church today. Sang and praised !!!" with a selfie of the two together.

While fans were quick to question the adoption claim, many were also relieved to learn that Spears is continuing to rebuild her connection with her children and seems to be in good spirits.