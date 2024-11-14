Suge Knight Claims Diddy Exploited Young Justin Bieber, Forced into 'Damaging' Romantic Islands

Suge Knight has for some time now been trying to goad Sean "Diddy" Combs. In a recent prison interview with ex-mobster Michael Franzese, the former Death Row chief is at it again, claiming the music mogul "exploited" young Justin Bieber.

According to a report by the Express Tribune, the ex-record exec and convicted felon Knight alleged that teenage Bieber was forced to partake in romantic getaways with older gents by Diddy.

Knight was aghast, saying, "I mean, he had grown men who would take Justin Bieber. A grown man takes Justin Bieber when he was young, to a vacation, a romantic vacation."

He called out the rapper for allowing such exchanges, branding it "damaging" for the child.

The story was not simply about these people taking vacations, but the "illicit activities" that occurred on these trips, Knight said.

The really upsetting part was that a lot of these "illicit activities" by these men were allegedly engaged in with Bieber on "romantic islands," he added.

Knight also called out fellow artists like Snoop Dogg and Usher for not speaking out against Diddy amidst the allegations against him. He argued that neither is speaking up or reaching out at all, considering their connections to Diddy.

Knight went on to say that what Diddy and his henchmen had done to Justin Bieber was even worse and added that "they knew ... but they stayed quiet."

He said he felt sorry for Bieber as he came from a rough background despite being talented.

Previously on his podcast "Collect Calls with Suge Knight," Knight gained notoriety for alleging that Diddy had something to do with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce. He said tapes about Diddy's alleged misconduct might have played a factor in Affleck and Lopez's split.