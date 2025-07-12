Diddy Won't Face Charges in Tupac Murder Case Despite Hitman Allegations

Sean "Diddy" Combs will not face criminal charges in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, despite repeated allegations from the main suspect that the music mogul ordered the hit for $1 million.

According to The Sun, prosecutors in Las Vegas have decided not to pursue Combs as a witness or subject of their case against Duane "Keefe D" Davis, who is currently awaiting trial. Investigators reportedly struggled to find any corroborating evidence to support Davis's claims that Diddy financed the murder, according to sources close to the case.

Lack of Evidence Undermines Allegations

Although taped police interviews with Davis were submitted as evidence, including one where he said Diddy told him, "Man, I want to get rid of those dudes," referring to Tupac and Suge Knight, prosecutors say they lack definitive proof the conversation ever took place.

Davis, who has pleaded not guilty, has claimed in multiple interviews since 2008 that Combs offered him $1 million to carry out the killing. In one statement to Los Angeles police, Davis said the Bad Boy Records founder was "scared of the dude, period," referring to Knight, and added, "We will wipe their ass out quick. It is nothing." He also claimed Combs initiated the $1 million figure.

Even with those claims, no physical evidence has surfaced that links Davis to the drive-by shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, Clark County officials have said. Attempts to obtain surveillance footage, hotel records and financial transactions from 1996 have come up empty and no murder weapon has been recovered.

Keefe D's attorney, Carl Arnold, maintains there is "zero proof" his client was in Las Vegas on the night Tupac was shot. Arnold argues that Davis fabricated the story to gain media attention, stating his confessions were "for fame and fortune."

According to a court document, P Diddy allegedly provided $1 million for the assassination of Tupac.



Jennifer Lopez

Drake pic.twitter.com/e90kzHDiYg — Sophie Rain Thread 🔥❤️ (@SophieRainForum) July 24, 2024

Prosecutors Shift Focus Away from Combs

Diddy, 55, was found guilty in New York last month on two of eight charges, including conspiring to transport women for the purpose of prostitution, but was acquitted on sex trafficking and racketeering. Legal insiders said the acquittal factored in prosecutors' decision to drop attempts to connect him to the Tupac case.

A source revealed to the outlet, "The subject of meeting Jennifer Lopez or even Cassie Ventura was out there, but it was deemed unlikely they would speak on this matter or even be useful in a criminal case,"

They added that prosecutors believe Davis' repeated confessions, given to multiple police agencies, could ultimately undermine his credibility at trial."

They believe his own words will ultimately convict him," the insider said.

Davis's trial was set to begin March 2025 but has been pushed to 2026.

Tupac was shot dead on Sept. 7, 1996, while he was in a car driven by Knight. He succumbed six days later in a hospital in Las Vegas. The rapper was 25.