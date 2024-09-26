Suge Knight Alleges Hip Hop Giants JAY-Z and Dr. Dre Were Aware of Diddy's Criminal Activities

Suge Knight spoke out on Sean "Diddy" Combs' recent legal arrest for several charges and shared his disappointment that influential people are keeping silent.

In a recent conversation with News Nation over the phone from his prison cell, the former CEO of Death Row Records stated, "I look at it real plain and simple: ain't no whistleblower," Knight said.

"Facts is there. Where we're at now, I don't care if it's T.I., I don't care if it's Rick Ross, I don't care if it's Jay [Jay-Z]."

Knight also mentioned additional musicians from the West Coast who have connections with Diddy.

"I don't care if it's Snoop [Dogg], I don't care if it's [The] Game, I don't care if it's Drake. Nobody is stepping up," he added.

Knight also named other industry figures, alleging that Clive Davis, Jimmy Iovine, and Russell Simmons were involved in illicit activities away from the public eye.

The 59-year-old former music mogul claimed that the people he mentioned were well aware of Diddy's alleged crimes.

He noted that throughout the years, the entertainers in question have frequently been spotted socializing with Diddy at professional functions or his parties.

During the interview, Knight stated that he does not support celebrating when any individual, regardless of race, is sentenced to prison.

He expressed concerns that Diddy could face challenges while serving time in prison.

Knight explained, "One of the things is this: I don't care who you are, prison and jail is a negative environment."

"Somebody can do something to him and get a name for themself; they gonna actually do it. Or if they can do whatever they feel they gotta do to prove themself."

"But we also gotta learn. We gotta learn from our mistakes. Everything doesn't have to be a mistake; you gotta better yourself. But we all know what we signed up for in life."

When asked whether he believed Diddy was at risk, Knight answered, "I don't wanna say he's in danger and neither should he say that."

"Because once he gets to the point where they feel he's gonna be suicidal .. You don't have the rights to nothing: no sock, no drawers, no T-shirt, no blanket, no sheets. You're naked in a cell as a crazy man, so he definitely don't wanna do that."

According to reports, Diddy is currently confined at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, a facility reportedly known for its violent atmosphere and inadequate living standards.

