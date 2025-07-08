Suge Knight Drops Bombshell: 'Tupac Told Me to Kill Him' After Las Vegas Shooting

Suge Knight claims that Tupac Shakur begged him to end his life after the rapper was fatally shot in a 1996 drive-by shooting in Las Vegas — a claim made during a recent prison interview and one of the most dramatic statements yet from the former Death Row Records CEO.

Knight, who is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for a 2015 hit-and-run death, gave the interview from behind bars to People magazine.

During the conversation, he recounted the harrowing aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting that ultimately led to Shakur's death on Sept. 13, 1996.

"I got out and tried to tell the officers what happened while I was bleeding everywhere," Knight recalled. "I then was getting Tupac out the car, even when the door was open. I had to go over there bleeding everywhere, take the seat belt off him."

According to Knight, Shakur — gravely wounded but conscious — allegedly pleaded for his life to end quickly.

"He said, 'Kill me. Shoot me,'" Knight claimed.

Tupac was 25 years old when he died from gunshot wounds sustained six days earlier.

Knight was driving the BMW sedan when unidentified gunmen opened fire near the Las Vegas Strip, striking Shakur multiple times.

The shocking statement adds a new layer to one of hip-hop's most scrutinized and theorized killings. Knight has offered multiple, and at times contradictory, accounts of the shooting over the years.

Meanwhile, Duane "Keefe D" Davis, a former Compton gang member, was arrested in 2023 in connection to Tupac's murder — nearly three decades after the slaying.

Davis, who has publicly claimed to have been in the vehicle from which the fatal shots were fired, is currently awaiting trial.

His defense team has requested a delay until 2026, citing new evidence and witness testimony that they say could exonerate him.

In court filings, Davis's attorneys say "multiple witnesses" can confirm he was not at the scene of the shooting.

Davis previously sought to have the case dismissed, referencing a prior immunity agreement with law enforcement.

However, the judge sided with prosecutors, who argued no such deal existed and allowed the case to proceed.

Knight, 60, will be eligible for parole in 2034. Despite his current incarceration, he has remained a vocal — and often controversial — figure in hip-hop history.

His latest claim is likely to reignite debate among fans and investigators still searching for definitive answers in Tupac Shakur's death.