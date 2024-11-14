Diddy Confessed His Romance with Jennifer Lopez Was a Gamble to Get Kim Porter Back

Sean "Diddy" Combs confessed that he got into a relationship with Jennifer Lopez as a way to win back his ex, Kim Porter.

During a recently rediscovered interview with Essence (via Radar Online) from 2007, Diddy shared insights into his approach to high-profile relationship, expressing, "I thought, 'I'll test the waters, and hopefully Kim will see I'm serious and come running after me.'"

Porter said she remained aware of her ex-partner's motives, declaring confidently in the same interview, "I knew what was really going on. He was still in love with me."

Essence also learned from Diddy the reasons behind his attraction to Porter, a factor that also led to their split.

Kim Porter’s interview with Essence in 2007, for those that read this, we failed to read between the lines. Yea, whatever Cassie is saying, he definitely did that shit!!! #Diddy #Cassie #domesticviolence #Metoo pic.twitter.com/yI3jIqj8rU — Tainted Culture (@TaintedCulture) November 17, 2023

"I'm used to applause when I walk in the room. And [Kim] was just too cool," he narrated. "I would tell her, 'I guess I'll go be with someone else who'll take care of me the way I want to be taken care of, who'll be a little more aggressive.'"

The relationship between Porter and Diddy saw ups and downs, with a reconciliation in 2003 followed by a final separation in 2007.

In the late '90s and early '20s, Diddy and Lopez were a high-profile couple that drew significant media interest due to their relationship and scandals.

Despite their A-list status, the singer eventually decided to part ways with the rapper due to Diddy's involvement in a 2001 nightclub shooting, leading to a trial that brought their relationship to a crossroads.

The resurfaced interview comes as the "I Need A Girl" rapper faces a new chapter at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.