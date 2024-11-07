Jennifer Lopez Seeks 'Deeper Connection' To Self After 'Intense Year' With Ben Affleck as He Considers Dating Again

Jennifer Lopez is looking forward to the holiday season this year, especially after her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Lopez spoke to People magazine to say that 2024 "was a pretty intense year" for me and can't wait to gather with her kids and family to celebrate the festivities together.

"The holidays are such a special time for us, and they've always been since I was a little girl," the "Jenny From the Block" hitmaker continued.

"And I really look forward to those moments when I can be with my sisters and just relax and have fun and create new memories," she added.

The 55-year-old multihyphenate also touched on how important it is to stop and value the time she spends with her loved ones, explaining, "We don't get to see each other all year, so we kind of catch up on what everybody's doing and how life is. It's just a beautiful time. I really enjoy it."

The actress-singer, who proudly declares themselves a "sucker for the holiday," also gushed, "I love all of the decorations and the hot chocolate and the music and the food, and I'm one of those people who really tries to make it out of a storybook for my kids with all of those things."

The "Hustlers" star, who has two kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony, also revealed she wants to have "a deeper connection to myself and to God," adding, "making sure we're checking with ourselves so we can be great for everybody that we love around us."

Aside from that, Lopez is also "setting my sights on pushing my boundaries creatively and seeing where that takes my — whether that's through acting or music or producing or expanding JLo Beauty."

"I want to continue challenging myself to evolve and to try new things while all the while being true to who I am and those that I love."

News of Lopez's holiday plans and self-discovery comes after another report claims her soon-to-be ex-husband is ready to reenter the dating scene shortly she initiated divorce proceedings in August.

According to an insider speaking to Entertainment Tonight, there is a possibility that he may consider it, but added that pursuing a romantic relationship is not a high priority for the "Gone Girl" star.

"He's open to it... Ben has other priorities that are more important."