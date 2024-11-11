Freddy P Calls Diddy a 'Serial Killer,' Urges Gene Deal to Share His Story: 'Do What Kim Kardashian Did'

Freddy P, former Da Band member, is making jaw-dropping accusations against Sean "Diddy" Combs, calling him a "serial killer," and going so far as to say police have not found all the bodies.

Freddy P also urged Gene Deal, a former security personnel for Combs, to speak out during an interview Wednesday for YouTube's The Art of Dialogue.

"Gene, tell your side so everybody believe," he said.

Former Bad Boy artist Freddy P warns Diddy not to take the stand and goes off on Diddy for offering $50 million to get released on bail.



(🎥 The Art Of Dialogue/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/Ry8zZjO6kA — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 30, 2024

He was referencing Kim Kardashian's memoir by saying, "Do what Kim did in that book."

Freddy P asked Deal to tell the world what he knows about Combs' supposed criminal acts and added, "You feel what I'm saying?"

He said there are tons of "evidence" connecting Combs to "multiple" crimes that are just waiting to be uncovered.

"Y'all don't understand, the feds are on Puffy because there are bodies out there," he said, adding, "The man is a serial killer... They know what the man got away with and they can't prove it."

He went on to say that if Combs goes to trial and is found guilty, he would be unlikely to receive a life sentence.

The rapper recalled a threatening interaction with Combs, where Combs bragged about his influence and threatened to purchase Freddy P's hood.

"He was like, 'N****, I'll buy every house on your block, shut every light off in that bitch," said Freddy P. He claimed the threats made by Combs scared him and ultimately left Da Band.

Combs, who is also at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, is facing charges including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.