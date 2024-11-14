Elton John Shares His Ultimate Death Row Meal

Elton John may be on a strict diet now, but that has not stopped him from thinking about the foods he could have if he were given a short time on this Earth.

In an interview with Ruth Rogers on her Ruthie's Table podcast, John opened up about what his "death row" meal would be, and it includes plenty of junk food.

"I like all sorts of things that aren't good for me. Fried chicken, doughnuts," he began.

"If I had a death row meal, it wouldn't contain anything except sweets, because I can't eat them now. So, I'd have ice cream, doughnuts, apple pie, rhubarb crumble, blah blah blah," John added.

Elsewhere in the interview, John shared what his diet is like now since being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in the early 2000s.

"I can have an apple, I can eat a bit of melon. As long as you're sensible about it, it doesn't shoot your blood sugar up," he said.

"But what I crave is chocolate and ice cream. I can't have any ice cream," John elaborated.

The "Candle in the Wind" singer revealed what his choice of a meal was before he performed on stage, opting for a more balanced diet to help him maintain his peak fitness.

"It would be probably a little steak and some vegetables. Just some protein and some vegetables because you can't go on stage when you feel like you'll fall out. It's very unpleasant. That would be it. It was a ritual," he shared.

John's latest comments come as he opened up about the health issues he has been facing recently.

In September, John revealed that he had been suffering from a "severe eye infection" that left him with "only limited vision in one eye."

"Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye," he said in an Instagram post.

He shared he was "so grateful" for the team of doctors and nurses plus his family who was caring for him for the "last several weeks" as he recovered from the illness.

Earlier this year, John shared that he has had many parts of his body removed over the years.

"I don't have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don't have a prostate. I don't have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip," he told attendees at the New York Film Festival premiere of his Elton John: Never Too Late via People.

John previously wrapped up his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in 2023 and John said that he would not be touring again after that.

Over the course of his career, John has sold more than 300 million albums, making him one of the best-selling artists ever and has multiple No. 1 singles in the United States and United Kingdom.