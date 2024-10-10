Ed Sheeran Admires Sir Elton John in Heartfelt Speech at Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards

Ed Sheeran declared his admiration for music legend Sir Elton John.

On October 10, Mirror reported that Ed Sheeran made a speech at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards earlier on October 9. However, Ed Sheeran wasn't the only one who made a buzz during the event, as Sir Elton John was presented with "The Legacy Award."

Prior to Sir Elton John gracing the stage to receive the prestigious award, Ed Sheeran took his time to express words of inspiration about the 77-year-old singer.

Ed Sheeran began by mentioning that there will always be awards for icons and legends, as many prominent stars are beyond extraordinary.

The "Thinking Out Loud" singer emphasized the value of the Attitude's Legacy award and concluded, "What matters is that you find love that you deserve. It's always the answer and heaven knows, I love this man."

Afterwards, Elton John accepted the gong and shared how humbled he was by the award, conveying his thanks to the audience. The icon also reflected on his career of six decades, stressing the love he has for his craft.

"Music saved me when I was happy, it saved me when I was miserable," Elton stated.