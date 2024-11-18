Diddy's 55th Birthday Was 'A Carefully Curated Direction' for Media Manipulation— Feds Reveal Details

Sean "Diddy" Combs was trying to bias potential jurors in his pending criminal prosecution with a publicity blitz surrounding his recent 55th birthday celebration, federal prosecutors alleged.

The music mogul—who is currently locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn—allegedly also told relatives to join in the initiative, TMZ reported.

According to newly obtained legal documents obtained by the publication, the birthday bash served an Instagram video tribute to Diddy from his seven kids, which prosecutors believe was orchestrated to sway the jury.

His youngest child, Love, sings Happy Birthday in the video, with the caption saying, "Happy Birthday Pops, we love you! 🎂❤️."

The prosecutors assert that the social media posts were carried out in Diddy's "carefully curated direction" and that Diddy monitored the audience from prison. They claim he told relatives the video would appeal to jurors' emotions, which they say is more likely to prepare the way for sympathy from jurors.

In the legal filing, prosecutors cite multiple reasons Diddy should remain behind bars while waiting for his eventual trial on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution.

Prosecutors have said he is a flight risk with ample means to escape, and he has a history of trying to reach out to witnesses and has shown a "pattern of harassing" abuse victims who may testify against him.

Diddy is now asking for bail on a $50 million bond after being denied bail twice before. A hearing on his request for bond is likely scheduled for the next few days.