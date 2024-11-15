Diddy's Twins Pay Tribute to Late Mother Kim Porter 6 Years After Her Passing: 'We Think About You'

Sean "Diddy" Combs' twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie Combs made netizens emotional with their heartwarming tribute to their late mother, Kim Porter.

The post was uploaded on Instagram on November 16, with the twins expressing how much they miss their mother. The photo also showed Porter carrying the twins as babies, fueling the emotional nature of the tribute.

"We can't believe it's been 6 years without you. We think about you every single second of the day," the twins shared.

They continued, "We love and miss you so much, words can't even explain. We wish you were here with us but we know your spirit will be around forever! We Love you Mommy."

In the comments section, netizens reacted to the tribute, and laid out kind words to the twins, as well as remembered Porter.

"Her spirit is with you always. I see a lot of her in you girls. She would be proud of the strong independent women you are becoming," one commenter said.

Another remarked, "Love you girls, we miss your mommy so much too."

On November 15, 2018, Porter passed away at her residence, and the cause of death was due to lobar pneumonia. She was 47 years old.

The twins' heartfelt post was posted amid Combs' arrest due to sex trafficking, kidnapping, forced labor, and racketeering charges.