Diddy's Disturbing Interaction with 13-Year-Old Actress Daveigh Chase in Old Clip Resurfaces Amid Sex Trafficking Allegations

Sean "Diddy" Combs is now being put back under the microscope after an old clip between him and actress Daveigh Chase when she was just 13 has gone viral on TikTok.

In the clip from the 2003 MTV Movie Awards, Combs asks Chase to go to one of his after-parties.

The video shows a 34-year-old Diddy grinning with a drink in hand, asking Chase, "You coming to the after-party, lil' mama?"

Another creepy P Diddy video emerged. 🤨



This one is from the 2003 MTV Movie Awards: Diddy asking then 13 yr old actress Daveigh Chase, if she's "Coming to the afterparty tonight?" Ashton Kutcher, good friends at the time, could be seen laughing with Fonzworth. pic.twitter.com/iNWoYmOqSs — Epstein's Sheet. 🧻 (@meantweeting1) October 25, 2024

Chase can be seen fidgeting and nodding, looking so very nervous. It is an especially provocative moment, shortly after the music tycoon faced serious allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Combs was arrested in September on charges of racketeering, transportation for prostitution, and several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He has denied all the allegations made against him.

Regardless of his denial, the resurfacing of the footage has caused people to reconsider his behavior now that he is facing an ongoing court case.

Diddy has found himself at the center of a storm as Lady Tanea Wallace, a guest at one of Diddy's parties, claimed there were minors at the events.

For instance, in a recent episode of TMZ's documentary series The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak Offs, Wallace recounted a purported experience from a 2018 party, saying the guests were attempting to hide what was happening to underage patrons.

Diddy's legal team condemned these allegations, saying they were false and implausible. His lawyers said, "Ms. Tanea Wallace has no credibility and her claims about 'freak offs' and minors are completely and categorically false."

They went on to say that Diddy is confident, as always, that the jury will see through the allegations and realize the truth will prevail in court.