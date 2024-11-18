Diddy Allegedly Using Jail Phone Access to Influence Jury Pool and Blackmail Witnesses

Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly made efforts to evade law enforcement monitoring with the intention of impacting witness testimony during his incarceration.

According to documents seen by People magazine, Diddy was said to have allegedly instructed his family members to reach out to the victims and potential witnesses in an attempt to influence their perspectives by shaping their stories, as stated in the formal 30-page court filing.

The disgraced music mogul reportedly exploited the phone accounts of "at least eight other inmates" in order to carry out this mission.

Legal authorities further scrutinized numerous recorded jail conversations involving the rapper, with some conversations allegedly featuring directives for the participants to bring in additional individuals through three-way calls, a practice prohibited by the Bureau of Prisons.

In a detailed 30-page report issued by the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, strong disapproval was expressed by the prosecutors towards Diddy's conduct, stating, "Combs' relentless efforts to contact potential witnesses, including victims of his abuse who could provide powerful testimony against him."

"The defendant's goal is to blackmail victims and witnesses either into silence or providing testimony helpful to his defense."

The document further said, "Since the defendant has been detained at MDC, he has continued to try to evade law enforcement monitoring, corruptly influence witness testimony, and further attack the integrity of these proceedings."

In addition to the complaint, there were discussions regarding the purported notes found during a search of his jail cell.

Law enforcement officials suggested that there was a strong indication that he had potentially bribed an anonymous individual who had provided a statement via Instagram.

Federal prosecutors have argued in legal submission that the "I Need A Girl" rapper represents "serious risks of danger and obstruction" in his ongoing criminal case involving sex trafficking. Therefore, they recommend denying his latest request for bail.

Additionally, it was noted in the report that to celebrate his birthday, Diddy allegedly directed his children to create a video to be posted on social platforms, ensuring it would influence potential jury members involved in this particular case.

Allegations arose when prosecutors accused Diddy of purportedly manipulating the phone numbers of a minimum of eight inmates in order to evade monitoring following an examination of recorded conversations from the Metropolitan Detention Center.

It was further claimed that he violated regulations by compensating the inmates through middlemen. In the document submitted, it stated, "The defendant is a violent, serial abuser who uses his vast wealth and position in the entertainment industry to conceal his illegal conduct and prevent victims of, and witnesses to, his abuse from coming forward."