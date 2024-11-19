Tony Buzbee Representing Diddy Accusers Sued For Extortion by 'Unnamed' Celebrity, Lawyer Responds to Claims

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing 120 accusers against Sean "Diddy" Combs, has been sued by an unnamed celebrity.

According to Rolling Stone on November 19, the mysterious public figure claimed that he was being extorted by the lawyer. The outlet also shared that the man was described as a prominent figure, who is close to Combs and has attended numerous events with the disgraced mogul.

The celebrity also claimed that Buzbee's firm had sent him a demand letter that attempted to ensure a private settlement, as the letter also contained "fabricated and malicious allegations of sexual assault."

It also included "false horrific allegations" that the celebrity had sexually assaulted multiple drugged male and female minors at Combs' parties. It then shared that the accusations would be unveiled publicly in an upcoming lawsuit should the man refuse to comply with the firm's demands.

The lawsuit also alleged that paying a certain sum of money would stop these allegations from being made public and prevent the man's personal ruin. The unnamed figure's lawyer also stated that Buzbee has resorted to seeking monetary damages amid Combs' bail-free incarceration.

The news eventually reached Buzbee, who responded to the allegations by saying "I am a US Marine, I won't be silenced or intimidated. Neither will my clients."