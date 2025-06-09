Diddy's Phone Minutes Blocked? Judge Demands Investigation at Brooklyn Jail

A federal judge has ordered an investigation into Sean "Diddy" Combs' phone access at the Metropolitan Detention Center after the music mogul's attorneys claimed he has been unable to communicate with his legal team, potentially jeopardizing his trial preparation.

As per AllHipHop, Combs, who is being held without bail on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges, has not used his full allotment of 300 monthly phone minutes, according to jail officials.

His defense attorneys argue this suggests a technical issue is impeding his ability to make calls.

In response to their concerns, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian issued an order requiring the detention facility to investigate the issue.

"The facility confirmed that Mr. Combs has not used all 300 of his allotted phone minutes," his attorneys wrote in a letter to the court. "Yet, he has been unable to place calls, suggesting a technical failure or some other unexplained interference."

The letter, signed by attorneys Marc Agnifilo, Teny Geragos, Alexandra Shapiro, Jason Driscoll, and Anna Estevao, also included a formal request to increase Combs' monthly phone time from 300 to 500 minutes and to extend video conference availability with counsel until 9 p.m. daily.

The defense opposes the motion, arguing that it lacks sufficient time to prepare due to the complexity of the case and the substantial amount of discovery that has been conducted.

Combs is charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force or coercion, and transporting individuals for prostitution.

If convicted on all counts, he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors have strongly opposed any pretrial release, citing concerns about witness tampering and flight risk.

Combs has remained in federal custody since his arrest earlier this year.

Judge Subramanian's order adds a new dimension to the already high-profile case, which has drawn national attention due to the serious nature of the charges and Combs' celebrity status.

Testimony in the case is expected to continue Monday, June 9.