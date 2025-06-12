Diddy Trial Takes X-Rated Turn as 'Jane' Details Group Sex Coordination From Picking Men to Supplying Pills for Hotel Night Offs

One of Sean "Diddy" Combs' accusers admitted under oath Wednesday that she arranged clothing, selected men, and purchased enhancement pills for group sex encounters with the music mogul, as the defense continued its cross-examination in his federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

The woman, identified in court only as "Jane," confirmed during questioning by defense attorney Teny Geragos that she played an active role in planning what were described as "freak-offs" and "hotel nights," often selecting outfits and even bringing pills known as Rhino to help male participants maintain erections.

"It was not so fun to wait for them to be e####," Jane testified, as per AllHipHop, explaining her reasoning for supplying the pills.

According to the defense, text messages and prior exchanges presented in court suggested Jane was a willing participant who frequently cooperated with Combs' requests.

In one message, Jane appeared to give a "thumbs-up" to the online profile of an Italian male entertainer Combs had shown her.

Asked about it, Jane said the gesture was sarcastic.

Jane also admitted she disliked the shorts worn by the male entertainers, prompting her to purchase alternatives. "I didn't like the shorts," she told the court.

During the tense cross-examination, Geragos read a series of messages Jane had sent to Combs, including one that read, "You make my child so happy, I love you."

Jane sobbed as she confirmed that she had indeed sent the message.

Jane further acknowledged that Combs paid for her birthday dinner and gave her a necklace, and that she had previously requested a personal video from him.

In one exchange, she chose between two men Combs had offered for an encounter.

When asked about a "sobriety party" she had described in previous testimony, Jane admitted, "Unfortunately, yes," when asked if she agreed to participate in the event.

Jane testified that she initially resisted traveling to New York for one of the encounters, but changed her mind after Combs assured her there wouldn't be a hotel night.

However, while she was mid-flight, she received a link from Combs to an entertainer's profile, according to testimony.

The trial, which has garnered widespread attention, is expected to continue through the end of June in federal court.