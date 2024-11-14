Lawyer Tony Buzbee Warns Celebrities at Diddy's Freak-Off Parties to 'Comply or Get Sued'

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing 120 victims in the case against Sean "Diddy" Combs, has voiced out his take on the bystanders at the disgraced mogul's "freak-off" parties.

According to TMZ, the outlet released a clip from its new Tubi Documentary, "The Downfall of Diddy: Inside The Freak Offs." The term freak-off is used for Combs' shocking parties, where the mogul forces victims to engross themselves in sexual activities, drugs, and other illegal schemes.

The clip begins with TMZ sharing that Buzbee had mentioned that there were other people of influence involved in Combs' illegal parties.

"You said that there were other powerful people that you were looking at, who you alleged were involved in some of these assaults. Are we talking about cases involving other celebrities, politicians, business people?"

Buzbee replied, "I think all of the above. These were very popular parties, this was the venue everybody wanted to be invited to. So a lot of people participated. That will raise people's eyebrows."

The lawyer was asked if he had been in contact with any of these public figures. Though Buzbee didn't specify much, he instead revealed the practice of sending a demand to these individuals to assess their involvement in the crimes.

Buzbee then shared that if that individual fails to comply with the request, a lawsuit will be filed.

"The typical practice is to send a demand. To lay out, 'Here's what we believe the situation was, here's how we think you're involved,' and (just) try to start a dialogue. Failing that, we just file a lawsuit."

Buzbee then confirmed that he had sent demand letters to these individuals.

The lawyer added his stance:

"In my view, if you were there, and you knew somebody was being drugged, because you've seen it happen in a previous party or situation, and you didn't do anything, allowed it to happen, and continued to enjoy yourself, party, whoop and holler, have a good time.

"As far as I'm concerned, you are just as liable as the individual who shipped the person in, kept the person there, kept them longer than they thought, who bought the drugs, who took the money out of the bank, put the drugs on the shot or some champagne, you're just as guilty."