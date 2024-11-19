Tony BuzzBee Called a 'Hypocrite': Diddy's Accuser's Lawyer Faces Assault and Malpractice Allegations in New Lawsuit

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer who has had most of Sean "Diddy" Combs' accusers in the headline-making sexual brutal assault/harassment case, is a legal hot water of his own troubles. A Harris County lawsuit claims Buzbee assaulted a woman he represented in a divorce matter.

Buzbee has been accused of a litany of ethical violations during the divorce of the woman referred to only as Jane Doe, but the complaints against Buzbee began with an allegation of an assault.

The lawsuit alleges legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and fraudulent concealment against Buzbee.

Jane Doe's attorney, Jeremy I. Bohrer, stated that Buzbee prioritized covering his tracks over protecting her financial interests, resulting in her being shorted by millions in the final divorce settlement.

She is seeking actual and punitive damages, a nullification of the settlement, and attorney's fees.

In a statement to AllHipHop, Bohrer called Buzbee a "hypocrite."

"The situation is particularly troubling given Buzbee's public persona as a champion for victims," Bohrer said. "There is nothing worse than when a black hat masquerades as a white hat."

The legal drama unfolds one day after another public figure known as John Doe sued Buzbee. According to the filing, she attempted to extort him, threatening to create sexual assault allegations against him unless he came up with a large sum of money.

The actions were portrayed as a carefully planned scheme to financially defame John Doe, whose lawyer has said, "there are no facts to support this allegation."

Buzbee has not yet issued a public response to the latest accusations against him. Having become the accused, his history as a legal avenger on behalf of the victims faces its greatest challenge.