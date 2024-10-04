Diddy's Scandal Has Music's Elite Losing Sleep After Lawyer Promises to Expose Major Figures

Amid the growing accusations against rap icon Sean "Diddy" Combs, a recent report highlighted a prominent attorney's proclamation that high-profile figures in the music business are increasingly anxious about the possibility of being implicated in legal actions.

According to attorney Bryan Freedman, who spoke to Page Six, "Many people at the highest level, including artists, executives, managers and others are not sleeping well right now."

Freedman expressed concern that those who were aware of or promoted such behavior while choosing to stay silent should be on alert.

A source with inside knowledge of the music industry also shared to the outlet, "People who worked with Diddy very closely, I'm sure they're terrified and God knows what they were around."

Diddy is currently at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits trial for alleged sex trafficking charges.

The "I Need A Girl" rapper reportedly leveraged his influence and reputation to coerce female individuals into participating in drug-fueled, meticulously orchestrated sexual displays involving male companions at gatherings known as "Freak Offs." Legal actions have been initiated by additional accusers, leveling accusations of sexual misconduct against him.

In another legal insider's perspective, they claim that many individuals have connections to those who have partied with Diddy. They confidently stated that a lot, potentially in the thousands, may have witnessed certain events unfold.

According to the outlet's legal source, "Everyone knows someone who was at a party with Diddy. There must be 5,000 people who could have seen anything remotely bad that they worry they should have reported."

120 additional sexual assault allegations are being filed against Diddy.



Texas attorney Tony Buzbee announces he is representing 120 accusers in civil lawsuits for allegations that span over a period of 20 years.



(via NBC News) pic.twitter.com/0NhaY5ItZA — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 1, 2024

During a press briefing on October 1, attorney Tony Buzbee revealed plans to file 120 separate sexual assault claims against Diddy. The incidents reportedly occurred over two decades, from 2000 to 2020, during gatherings such as his renowned "White Parties," album launch events, and festive celebrations in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami. The individuals coming forward with accusations include both men and women, ranging in age from 9 to 38, highlighting a troubling span of experiences during which the alleged assaults occurred.

Buzzbee added, "The biggest secret in the entertainment industry, that really wasn't a secret at all, has finally been revealed to the world. The wall of silence has now been broken."

He pledged to "expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors in his commitment to justice. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates."