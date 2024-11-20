Diddy's Darkest Allegations Yet: 'Robocop' Stuntman Details Graphic Assault in Legal Filing

Sean "Diddy" Combs is confronted with graphic and shocking accusations involving drugging and sexual assault of a "Robocop" stuntman.

Tony Buzbee, filing three new complaints today, presented a detailed narrative of the music icon's purported misuse of influence.

Per legal documents seen by AllHipHop, an individual known as "John Doe" alleges that Diddy enticed him to come to New York in 2001 with the prospect of a music video opportunity.

However, the situation quickly spiraled into something unsettling. Reportedly, the individual encountered the disgraced music mogul at an upscale hotel close to Central Park under the impression that it was an audition.

Following the initial offer of a beverage, with the first being alcohol that he turned down and the second being a Diet Coke, the situation took a turn for the worse. Doe recalled feeling lightheaded and queasy shortly after, only realizing afterward that his drink may have been spiked.

Upon awakening in a haze, Doe found himself in a distressing situation where Diddy was reportedly sexually assaulting him.

The distinctive chest tattoo and gold cross necklace worn by Diddy were the focal points Doe noticed during the assault. The ordeal continued as Doe claimed that not only did Diddy's bodyguard participate, but another individual in the vicinity also joined in on the assault, all while capturing the incident on camera and sharing laughs.

Doe also remembered how he hastily left the hotel in a state of disbelief, inadvertently abandoning his cherished "Robocop" stuntman jacket, a loss he never managed to rectify.

As he made his exit, an individual allegedly cruelly jeered at him with the words, "Hope you had fun."

Upon returning to his home, as stated in the legal complaint, Doe proceeded to his bathroom for a moment of privacy. It was during this routine act of relieving himself that an unexpected item, a condom, came out.

Per the official filed documents, "Once back at home, Plaintiff tried to put the event out of his mind, but was reminded of it when he painfully defecated a used condom and realized he was bleeding rectally. When the bleeding did not stop for a couple of days, Plaintiff visited a local clinic and then a proctologist, who repaired Plaintiff's a### with a laser procedure," the complaint reads.

Following the incident, the man decided to seek medical attention due to various injuries he sustained, such as rectal bleeding and a broken tooth. The reported assault had a lasting impact on Doe, causing both physical and emotional distress.