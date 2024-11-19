Ray J Defends Diddy This Time: 'Most Celebs Never Heard of a Freak-Off, Rumors are Overblown'

Ray J thinks it's pretty hard to imagine the many allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs — especially claims regarding the so-called "freak-off" parties.

These allegations come amid Diddy's legal saga, where he was charged in October with sex trafficking and racketeering in a federal indictment.

Ray J, who spoke to Chris Cuomo on NewsNation on Monday, said sensationalized narratives around Diddy throwing crazy wild parties were overblown.

"I think a lot of the stories are becoming out of control. It's super extreme again," Ray J stated. "When you do your research, do your due diligence on it, a lot of it doesn't come back real. It's starting to feel like it's all one-sided against one man."

Ray J, who once claimed to shed light on a dark side of Hollywood, has changed his tune, claiming many of the celebs who went to these parties had no idea about any so-called "freak-offs."

He insisted on his assertion that parties had gotten out of hand, but they are in no way as farcical as they're being stated to be.

At that point, he said, "The freak-offs in the beginning sounded really interesting and entertaining, I would say. But in this space now, when you look back, where were the freak-offs?"

They even spoke about Ray J's recent reunion with Diddy's sons after an alleged fight outside a nightclub. He made it clear this reconciliation is about trying to settle tensions and not anything to do with their father's legal issues.

Ray J said, "We all had to sit down, and we had to really figure out what this looks like and what we should do moving forward — and so we've worked out our differences."

Diddy was arrested in September and federally indicted on various charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. His trial on the criminal charges is set for May 2025.