Diddy's Legal Battle Update: Judge Orders Prosecutors to 'Destroy' Notes Seized in Jail Cell Raid

More details have emerged regarding Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing legal battle, as the judge overseeing the disgraced mogul's latest trial has ordered to destroy the notes retrieved in his jail cell.

According to USA Today on November 20, it is still left in question whether the notes would be used for Combs' trials.

The notes reportedly contained certain defense strategies that will benefit Combs in his legal proceedings, and its obtainment from the rapper's jail cell has raised questions from his legal team, prompting a separate hearing to investigate the search-and-seizure.

Combs' legal team had deemed the cell raid an "outrageous government conduct." Marc Agnifilo, the attorney representing Combs, also claimed that the raid was also a violation of the rapper's attorney-client rights.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian conveyed that prosecutors should not rely on the obtained notes, since these materials were branched as attorney-client privilege, a legal doctrine that protects private information or exchanges between lawyers and their clients.

Subramanian also ordered prosecutors to "get rid of" their copies of Combs' notes and stated that he would keep a duplicate to determine if these materials are eligible to be utilized by the prosecution. The notes were also allowed to be kept by a document-screening team inside the U.S. Attorney's Office.