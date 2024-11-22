Sade Releases Music Video Featuring Intimate Home Videos of Transgender Son Izaak

Legendary UK group Sade, fronted by ethereal songstress Sade Adu, released their first song in six years in late October. The track, titled "Young Lion," is deeply personal to the English GRAMMY award-winner: it serves as a public apology to Adu's 28-year-old transgender son, Izaak Theo Adu. "Young man, it's been so heavy for you / You must have felt so alone / I should have known / Shine like a sun / You have everything you need."

The song now has a visual to pair, consisting of intimate home videos of Adu and Izaak.

Sade just released new music dedicated to her trans son Izaak 🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/9r39CiSap7 — chu (@THEHORRORGOTH) November 22, 2024

The heartwarming music video glimpses into her son's upbringing, a seemingly joyous adventure in the green lands of their mountainous English home. The videos showcase Izaak before his transition, as his mother sings to her unawareness of the struggle he was secretly facing. His happy exterior concealed a disoriented soul, though Adu hopes this song will enlighten more parents to aid their children through any identity struggles they may present.

Izaak himself has also spoken to the significance of the single, sharing on Instagram, "This song may serve as a beacon of hope and a reminder that parents can learn, grow, and ultimately accept their children for who they truly are. I hope it can offer a sense of comfort, validation, and a feeling of being seen and understood."

He's also been following his mother's footsteps and venturing into music himself, sharing a glimpse of himself in the studio while celebrating his 28th birthday.

The song serves as part of nonprofit organization Red Hot's 46-track compilation record TRAИƧA, a dedication to trans visibility. A total of 100 artists -- including André 3000, Sam Smith, and many trans/non-binary artists -- are featured on the project, divided into eight chapters to represent a color in the pride flag.