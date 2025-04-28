Kanye West Reveals Tension with Jay-Z Over 'Jail' Remix Featuring Marilyn Manson

Kanye West recently revealed that Jay-Z demanded not to be included on the remix of his song "Jail," which also featured controversial artist Marilyn Manson. The rapper shared the details during a livestream with influencer Sneako, where he explained Jay-Z's disapproval of his collaboration with the disgraced singer.

"Jay-Z was specifically like, 'Do not put me on a remix with Marilyn Manson,'" West recalled, recounting the conversation. "I'm like, 'This is some f**t s**t. We artists. How the fck you gonna tell me how to paint...' The red hat s**t destroyed so many things, positively or negatively. I would've never gone to that hospital if it wasn't for the red hat."

The song "Jail" was featured on West's 2021 "Donda" album. The remix replaced Jay-Z with rapper DaBaby and Manson. The remix raised eyebrows largely due at least in part to the controversial nature of Manson's involvement, which some reports say added to tensions between the West and Jay-Z.

West's decision to include Manson on the track also raised questions about his ongoing relationship with Jay-Z, who has distanced himself from certain controversial figures over the years.

The Strained Relationship Of Kanye West And Jay-Z

The latest revelation is simply another saga in the long, rocky history between West and Jay-Z. They have a history fraught with their longstanding friendship and professional partnership — particularly their "Watch the Throne" period — having been under serious strain in recent years.

Besides his thoughts on "Jail," West also weighed in on Young Thug and Future's recent re-imagining of his and Jay-Z's "Otis" music video. "That's love, I love Thug. It made me almost miss those days."

West's Controversial Social Media Posts

West's social media posts have recently reignited the feud with Jay-Z. In a series of controversial online remarks, West questioned the mental well-being of Jay-Z and Beyoncé's children, prompting public backlash. Though he later apologized, West expressed lingering frustration with the couple.

"I'm sorry Jay Z," West wrote in a post. "I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real s**t none of these rap n***s had my back."