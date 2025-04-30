Selena Gomez's 2021 Quote Goes Viral As Hailey Bieber's New Speech Draws 'Creepy Stalker' Claims

Hailey Bieber has found herself at the center of a viral social media storm after giving an acceptance speech at the Daily Front Row Awards that fans believe closely mirrored a statement made by Selena Gomez in 2021.

The speech, during which Hailey described her beauty brand, Rhode, was compared to comments made by Gomez in a July 2021 interview with Special Madame Figaro Arabia.

This caused TikTok users to call Hailey a "creepy stalker" for repeating what Selena had said.

In Hailey's acceptance speech, she shared, "When I started Rhode, I didn't want to start a brand for the sake of starting a brand. I really wanted to create an entire world." Many fans pointed out the striking similarity to Selena's words from her interview, "I didn't want to launch a makeup line for the sake of launching a brand. What interests me is cultivating beauty from the inside."

The comparison gained steam quickly, with TikTok users coming for Hailey for appearing to copy the singer's words word for word and even labeling the model a "creepy stalker."

LMFAOOO hailey is still copying selena gomez word for word😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OKfea9EKiL — . (@selovelenaa) April 26, 2025

One person quipped, "Does Hailey have a personality of her own?"

Another person said, "This is like Melania using Michelle Obama speech."

A third wrote, "What's next? She's going to make a music?" while a fourth commented, "She is such a nepo baby and her biggest achievement is she married Bieber!"

"Come on guys, admit it, thanks to her husband she had the opportunity to open her own brand," a fifth wrote.

Not everyone was on board with the backlash, however. Others came to Hailey's defense, claiming that statements like that were expected in the beauty business.

"Guys, the amount of people who have said that same statement, 'I didn't launch a brand for the sake of having a brand. ' Selena ain't the first one to do this, I'm pretty sure I've heard Rihanna say," one person wrote.

Another said, "breaking news, sel fans discover the most vague statement that every beauty brand/influencer has given a few hundred times throughout their career."

Hailey Bieber Addresses Alleged Dig at Selena

This incident wasn't the first time Hailey was at the center of a controversy involving Selena.

Earlier this year, a TikTok user alleged that Hailey had liked a post mocking an intimate photo of Selena and her fiancé, Benny Blanco. This led to claims that Hailey was taking a "dig" at Selena's relationship.

A representative for Hailey denied the accusation, telling Us Weekly, "This never happened. This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative."