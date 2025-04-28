Justin Timberlake Shares Epic Dance Break with Travis Kelce at Vegas Golf Tournament

Justin Timberlake brought the fun to the golf course this weekend at his 2025 8AM Golf Invitational, held at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

The annual event, blending golf, entertainment, and philanthropy, saw Timberlake join celebrity athletes, including NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce, Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, NBA legend Blake Griffin, and others, for a weekend of friendly competition and unforgettable moments.

In a lively behind-the-scenes Instagram video posted on Sunday, Timberlake and Travis Kelce showed off some unexpected dance moves on the golf course.

Set to the funky beats of James Brown's "People Get Up and Drive Your Funky Soul," the clip captured the Kelce brothers, along with other stars, grooving together during the event, Billboard said.

Travis, known for his athletic skills, surprised fans with his smooth dance moves, proving that he's just as skilled on the dance floor as he is on the football field.

This event marked one of the first public appearances for the Kelce brothers since the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss in February.

Although Travis's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was not featured in the video, it remains unclear whether she joined him in Las Vegas for the event.

Kelce Brothers, Timberlake Raise Funds for Charity at Golf Invitational

The weekend wasn't all about golf and dancing. The Kelce brothers also spent some downtime together, with Travis and Jason spotted enjoying a boys' night out with Timberlake on Saturday, playing cards in the lively atmosphere of Sin City.

Jason, who recently welcomed his fourth child, a daughter named Finnley, with his wife Kylie, looked relaxed in a large straw hat and colorful patterned vest.

Timberlake, who is currently on his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour," also used the event to connect with fans and raise funds for charitable causes.

The golf invitational has raised over $1 million for its charity partners since its inception in 2022, continuing its tradition of combining fun and philanthropy, RollingStone said.

This year, Chandler Parsons and Blake Griffin emerged as the champions of the event, while last year's winners, Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon, returned to take part once again.

The 8AM Golf Invitational's mix of sports and entertainment kept the star-studded crowd entertained, with Timberlake and his celebrity friends showing off their skills both on and off the golf course. The event perfectly encapsulated the spirit of the weekend—celebrating friendship, fun, and giving back.

Looking ahead, Timberlake will headline the BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley on May 24 before resuming his European tour dates in June.