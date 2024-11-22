Khalid Comes Out as Gay in New Posts After Being Outed Online: 'I Am Not Ashamed'

After being outed on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Khalid instantly responded to the remark through a series of tweets, which confirmed his sexuality.

On November 23, X user @Heischila uploaded a tweet saying, "Wait hope Mr Khalid isn't GEHHH!" The user's caption was a response to Khalid's initial post, which contained a rainbow emoji and three exclamation marks that sparked reactions from netizens.

Khalid added, "There y'all go, next topic please lol."

🏳️‍🌈!!!

there yall go. next topic please lol — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 22, 2024

Wait hope Mr Khalid isn’t GEHHH! — Mr Chilla 🇳🇬🎙 (@Heischila) November 22, 2024

The user's tweet caught the attention of Khalid, who responded, "I am! And that's okay."

Khalid followed a separate post, expressing that he was unaffected by the netizen's "outing" of his sexuality and that he wasn't ashamed.

"I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let's get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain't nobodies business! But I am okay with me, love y'all."

I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me 🖤 love yall — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 23, 2024

Khalid's tweets have gone viral on social media, as fans continued to pour out their support to him and called out the netizen's remark that forced the singer to come out of the closet. One netizen shared, "Sorry that even happened to you. It isn't anyone's business to tell. We still f*** with you and love your music bro."

Another chimed in, "But you should've been able to tell the world on your own time. I'm sorry people are clout chasers."

Khalid also replied to another tweet, explaining that he wasn't hiding anything.