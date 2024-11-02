Sometimes, taking a drive might just be the way to clear your mind after a long day's work. To add flair to that gimmick, one must also consider which songs will be played. There are many songs that perfectly match the golden hour's warm tone.

Here are 7 relaxing songs that are perfect for sunset drives!

1. 'Sunflower' by Swae Lee & Post Malone

Swae Lee and Post Malone's 2018 hit "Sunflower" is a wise choice due to the song's cozy feel and memorable melody. Once you hit that play button, you'll be singing too in no time during your drive.

2. 'Beautiful People' by Ed Sheeran (feat. Khalid)



"Beautiful People" emphasizes a sentimental aura through its warm instrumental and the two singers' vocals.

3. 'Come With Me' by Surfaces

Would you want something more upbeat yet relaxing? Then it's worth checking out "Come With Me," which takes listeners through a soothing listening experience.

4. 'Everything I'm Not' by Matilda Mann

Matilda Mann's latest track "Everything I'm Not" is a great pick when you want something more gentle.

5. 'I wonder...' by BTS's J-Hope (feat. Jungkook)

During the golden hour, J-Hope's duet with BTS bandmate Jungkook in the groovy "I wonder..." is what anyone can ask for.

6. 'Daylight' by Maroon 5

The uplifting execution of Maroon 5's classic hit "Daylight" is just chef's kiss even during sunsets.

7. 'West Coast Love' by Emotional Oranges

Taking a drive across the sunset while playing "West Coast Love" is just pure perfection.

Which songs on the list are your top picks? Let us know in the comments!