Khalid Hits Back at Allegations of Drug Use and Being a 'Manipulative Abuser' After Being Outed

Khalid is responding to accusations made against him after he was outed.

The Grammy-nominated singer came out as gay earlier this week after a series of tweets posted on X by the user Hugo Almonte, who took to the platform to outline his alleged experiences of being offered drugs by "one of your favourite gay R&B singers", who "tried to set me up and lie that I broke into his house". He later posted a photo of himself with Khalid, seemingly alleging that it was Khalid.

As a result, Khalid came out in a tweet.

"There y'all go, next topic please lol," he wrote alongside a rainbow flag.

In another post, he added: "I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let's get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain't nobodies business! But I am okay with me."

Now, he has further addressed the posts in a video shared to X. In the clip posted on Nov. 25, Khalid shared that the accusations have been very "bothering."

"Feel like it's important to speak my side of the situation. All of this is definitely frustrating. I'm not gonna run around like I'm unbothered. I never said I was unbothered by anything. This is very bothering. I had to say something," he says.

He also denied any kind of drug use.

"I've never done cocaine a day in my life," he shares before revealing that he "never paid anyone for sex" or to "be in a relationship".

Khalid also spoke about Almonte's claims that he had been accused of breaking into Khalid's house.

"I'm trying to watch my tone now... The last time I talked to this guy was four years ago. This is all random, I don't know why he did it, and I don't know what's going on with him. Mental health is real, but I haven't even had a conversation or seen this dude in four years," he reveals.

"Seeing the few comments of people painting me as if I'm just some manipulative abuser, it's just crazy to me... Regarding the stories of the abuse, it's triggering because it's the other way around, and that's what hurts. That's what hurts the most," Khalid adds.

Almonte previously told Rolling Stone that he was not chasing clout with his accusations.

"It's crazy that these people said I was chasing clout, when I was holding onto this for five years, and I finally had enough."

He also shared that he shared the information about Khalid because he wanted to "share how he tried to use his power to silence me because I simply ended our relationship."