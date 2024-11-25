Chrisean Rock and Blueface Spark Marriage Rumors With Telling Instagram Move

One of the music business' rockiest relationships could be making headlines yet again.

On Nov. 24, Instagram user @circusofblues2 posted footage of a recent livestream involving Blueface's aunt, Karletta. During the conversation that she had, Karletta revealed that Blueface and Chrisean Rock are married.

"The news is — from now on, on behalf of the Harvey family, we would like for y'all to officially put some respect on [Mrs.] Chrisean Malone Porter's name. She is his wife, it has been confirmed," Karletta said to the other woman on the stream.

As the livestream continued, Karletta alleged that Blueface and Rock tied the knot amid him being in jail. However, she said she didn't know where they allegedly got married.

"I'm speculating Vegas — but again, I'm speculating! But I don't know because in California you don't have to make your marriage license public," she said.

Before concluding, Karletta shared her excitement for Rock and noted that she and Blueface likely kept their union private out of respect for Jaidyn Alexis, whom Blueface had a relationship with in the past. The two met in high school and share a son together. She and Blueface were previously engaged in 2023 when the rapper popped the question during a football game. However, a few weeks after the engagement, rumors began to swirl that the couple had parted ways. She then confirmed the news around New Year's.

To add fuel to the fire, Blueface seemingly added the word "husband" to his Instagram bio as well as a husband emoji. Similarly, Rock also appears to have added a bride emoji to her Instagram bio.

Despite the rumors appearing to have credibility, Blueface's mom, Karlissa Saffold Harvey, shared that her son and Rock did not get married.

When she released a statement to The Shade Room, Harvey "[denied] rumors that her son and Chrisean Rock are married. She revealed that after speaking with Blueface's team and lawyers, they confirmed the claims are false."

Blueface and Rock have not commented on the matter at this time.

The couple began dating in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years later they experienced a very public fallout when Rock was arrested for allegedly possessing drugs after stealing Blueface's car. Since then, they have continued to have a rocky relationship and welcomed a son in 2023, though they both continued to publicly speak badly about one another online.