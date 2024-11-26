Trey Songz Ordered to Pay $11 Million to Beaten Cop Who Tried to Rescue His Wife From His Hotel Room

Trey Songz has lost his court battle against a police officer.

The singer has been ordered to pay $11 million to a cop after a Las Vegas judge entered a more than $11 million judgment against him.

TMZ reports that Songz and his security had allegedly beat a man who was trying to rescue his wife who reportedly being held against her will in Songz's hotel room. The allegations stem from an incident at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on Nov. 28, 2021.

On that date, Songz allegedly brought a group of women back to his hotel room at The Cosmopolitan. That's when Travis Dunn, the man Songz allegedly assaulted, heard his wife scream for help. The man tried to intervene to help his wife and that is when he claims that he was assaulted by Songz and his team. Because of the altercation Dunn claims that he suffered serious injuries that caused him to miss work.

"Plaintiff's wife was escorted by Defendant security personnel to room 6014 where she was told she would meet Trey Songz. That while in room 6014, plaintiff's wife was assaulted, tried to leave and had her phone taken away," the lawsuit alleged.

Songz has been cleared of any wrongdoing in 2022, however, he was later sued by Dunn. The documents claim that the singer never responded and so Dunn was awarded the default judgment as a result.

"The LVMPD has concluded the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Tremaine Neverson and determined that no criminal charges will be filed. If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation," the police department said in a statement.

But Dunn said he suffered physically and emotionally from the alleged attack.

"The attack has had a profound and everyday impact on my life. I still have the scarring, and suffer emotionally from the attack. I think about the attack every day when I see the injuries to my face and body," Dunn wrote in the lawsuit.

Dunn suffered fractures to both eye sockets and injuries to his nose, face, ribs, stomach, ear, and head. He missed more than a month of work, according to the affidavit.

Dunn accused Songz and his security of battery, assault and negligence. The Cosmopolitan was named as a defendant in the initial complaint.