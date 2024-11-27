Beyoncé's Publicist Denies Reports of Diva's Massive Tour Preparations: 'Untrue, Nothing to Report Here'

Beyoncé trended online due to the circulating reports of her preparations for a massive tour. However, this was later debunked by her publicist.

Beyoncé had just finished her "Renaissance" World Tour, which kicked off on May 10, 2023, and concluded on October 1, 2023. The tour spawned a total of 56 shows and garnered around 2.78 million attendees.

With her latest album "Cowboy Carter" still holding up the reins and making buzz in the music community, fans are understandably eager for more of the "Love On Top" singer. The hype was fueled further when the reports of Beyoncé's potential activities swirled on social media.

On November 28, on platform X (formerly Twitter), several news outlets reported that Beyoncé was currently prepping for another "massive" world tour, which will initiate with her upcoming halftime performance at the NFL Christmas Game.

According to Hits Daily Double, Beyoncé is reportedly gearing up for a massive tour, set to kick off with her halftime performance at the NFL Christmas Game. pic.twitter.com/vQTg0MOQj2 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) November 27, 2024

Fans instantly reacted to the surprising news, as they expressed their anticipation for the diva's music venture.

According to the retweet posts, they included comments, such as, "I need it to be late 2025 please," "My wallet ain't ready, I fear," and, "Me and my savings account have been prepared since Renaissance, I'm ready when you are Bey!"

Unfortunately, the news reached the attention of Beyoncé's publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure. The publicist responded that the reports of Beyoncé's tour preparations weren't true and that any updates would be disclosed from the source.

"Untrue. Nothing to report here," Noel-Schure said. "Whenever there is any news, you will hear it directly from the source first."