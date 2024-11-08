2025 Grammy Nominations Are Here: Beyoncé Is Now Most-Nominated Artist Ever

It's that time of year! The 2025 Grammy Award nominations are here.
This year, the Recording Academy has recognized a broad range of music, from pop and hip-hop to country and jazz, shining a spotlight on artists who have made waves with both innovation and storytelling.
Each nomination represents not only the artist's hard work but also the dedication of countless fans who have made their voices heard. With anticipation building, who will take home the music industry's highest honor?
Get ready for intense competition in major categories like Album of the Year and Best New Artist, where rising stars go head-to-head with industry icons. Heavyweights like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Chappell Roan, and others are vying for top accolades, while genre-specific categories highlight the incredible diversity and depth of today's music.
Beyoncé leads the pack this year with 11 nominations, making her career total a whopping 99 nominations. She is now officially the most-nominated artist in Grammy history.
Best Alternative Music Album
Brittany Howard - What Now
Clairo - Charm
Kim Gordon - The Collective
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God
St. Vincent - All Born Screaming
Best Metal Performance
Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)
Judas Priest - Crown of Horns
Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy - Suffocate
Metallica - Screaming Suicide
Spiritbox - Cellar Door
Best Rock Album
The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C. - Romance
Green Day - Saviors
Idles - Tangk
Jack White - No Name
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Best Dance Pop Recording
Ariana Grande - Yes, And?
Billie Eilish - L'Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]
Charli XCX - Von Dutch
Madison Beer - Make You Mine
Troye Sivan - Got Me Started
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine – Remix
Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone - Levii's Jeans
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift - Us.
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé - Bodyguard
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX - Apple
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
Daniel Nigro
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown - Residuals
Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Jhené Aiko - Guidance
Muni Long - Made for Me (Live on BET)
SZA - Saturn
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Doechii
Chappell Roan
Khruangbin
Raye
Sabrina Carpenter
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Best Alternative Music Performance
Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill
Fontaines D.C. - Starburster
Kim Gordon - Bye Bye
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake
St. Vincent - Flea
Best Musical Theater Album
Hell's Kitchen
Merrily We Roll Along
The Notebook
The Outsiders
Suffs
The Wiz
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii
Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - We Still Don't Trust You
Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - Kehlani (Remix)
Latto - Big Mama
Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - 3:AM
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)
Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack
Lucky Daye - Algorithm
Muni Long - Revenge
Usher - Coming Home
Best Country Album
Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
Chris Stapleton - Higher
Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well
Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind
Post Malone - F-1 Trillion
Best Country Solo Performance
Beyoncé - 16 Carriages
Chris Stapleton - It Takes a Woman
Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
Kacey Musgraves - The Architect
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Song of the Year
Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Doe - Holy Hands
Melvin Crispell III - Yesterday
Ricky Dillard - Hold On (Live)
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr - One Hallelujah
Yolanda Adams - Church Doors
Asake & Wizkid - MMS
Burna Boy - Higher
Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay - Sensational
Tems - Love Me JeJe
Yemi Alade - Tomorrow
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Carín León - Boca Chueca, Vol. 1
Chiquis - Diamantes
Jessi Uribe - De Lejitos
Peso Pluma - Éxodo
Best Latin Pop Album
Anitta - Funk Generation
Kali Uchis - Orquídeas
Kany García - García
Luis Fonsi - El Viaje
Shakira - Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Kris Bowers - The Color Purple
Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two
Laura Karpman - American Fiction
Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross - Shōgun
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Barbra Streisand - Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)
Jon Batiste - It Never Went Away (From the Netflix Documentary "American Symphony")
Luke Combs - Ain't No Love in Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)
*NSync & Justin Timberlake - Better Place (From Trolls Band Together)
Olivia Rodrigo - Can't Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)
Record of the Year
The Beatles - Now and Then
Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX - 360
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Album of the Year
André 3000 - New Blue Sun
Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli XCX - Brat
Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Malik Yusef - Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word
Omari Hardwick - Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series
Queen Sheba - Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say
Skillz - The Seven Number Ones
Tank and the Bangas - The Heart, the Mind, the Soul
Best Jazz Performance
The Baylor Project - Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)
Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Juno
Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis Featuring Troy Roberts - Little Fears
Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff "Tain" Watts & John Scofield - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)
Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner - Twinkle Twinkle Little Me
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Catherine Russell & Sean Mason - My Ideal
Christie Dashiell - Journey in Black
Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner - Wildflowers Vol. 1
Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding - Milton + Esperanza
Samara Joy - A Joyful Holiday
Best American Roots Performance
The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb' Mo', Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood - Nothing in Rambling
Rhiannon Giddens - The Ballad of Sally Anne
Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve
Sierra Ferrell - Lighthouse
Best Americana Performance
Beyoncé - Ya Ya
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Empty Trainload of Sky
Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves - Don't Do Me Good
Madison Cunningham - Subtitles
Sarah Jarosz - Runaway Train
Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming
Best American Roots Song
Aoife O'Donovan - All My Friends
Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple - All in Good Time
Mark Knopfler - Ahead of the Game
Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve
Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming
Best Americana Album
Charley Crockett - $10 Cowboy
Maggie Rose - No One Gets Out Alive
Sarah Jarosz - Polaroid Lovers
Sierra Ferrell - Trail of Flowers
T Bone Burnett - The Other Side
Waxahatchee - Tigers Blood
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings - Live Vol. 1
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - I Built a World
Dan Tyminski - Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman
The Del McCoury Band - Songs of Love and Life
Sister Sadie - No Fear
Tony Trischka - Earl Jam
Best Traditional Blues Album
Cedric Burnside - Hill Country Love
The Fabulous Thunderbirds - Struck Down
Little Feat - Sam's Place
Sue Foley - One Guitar Woman
Taj Mahal - Swingin': Live at the Church in Tulsa
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Antonio Vergara - The Fury
Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2
Ruthie Foster - Mileage
Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve
Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour - Friendlytown
Best Folk Album
Adrianne Lenker - Bright Future
American Patchwork Quartet - American Patchwork Quartet
Aoife O'Donovan - All My Friends
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Woodland
Madi Diaz - Weird Faith
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Big Chief Monk Featuring J'wan Boudreaux - Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Kalani Pe'a - Kuini
New Breed Brass Band Featuring Trombone Shorty - Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
The Rumble - Stories From the Battlefield
Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul - 25 Back to My Roots
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson Featuring CeCe Winans - Holy Forever (Live)
CeCe Winans - That's My King
Elevation Worship Featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore - Praise
Honor & Glory & Disciple - Firm Foundation (He Won't)
Jwlkrs Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore - In the Name of Jesus
Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore Featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard - In the Room
Best Gospel Album
CeCe Winans - More Than This
Karen Clark Sheard - Still Karen
Kirk Franklin - Father's Day
Melvin Crispell III - Covered Vol. 1
Ricky Dillard - Choirmaster II (Live)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Brandon Lake - Coat of Many Colors
Doe - Heart of a Human
Elevation Worship - When Wind Meets Fire
Forrest Frank - Child of God
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - The Maverick Way Complete
Best Tropical Latin Album
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 - Radio Güira
Kiki Valera - Vacilón Santiaguero
Marc Anthony - Muevense
Sheila E. - Bailar
Tony Succar & Mimy Succar - Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)
Best Global Music Performance
Angélique Kidjo & Soweto Gospel Choir - Sunlight to My Soul
Arooj Aftab - Raat Ki Rani
Jacob Collier Featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal - A Rock Somewhere
Masa Takumi Featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung - Kashira
Rocky Dawuni - Rise
Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar - Bemba Colorá
Best Reggae Album
Collie Buddz - Take It Easy
Shenseea - Never Gets Late Here
Various Artists - Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By the Film (Deluxe)
Vybz Kartel - Party With Me
The Wailers - Evolution
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Anoushka Shankar - Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn
Chris Redding - Visions of Sounds De Luxe
Radhika Vekaria - Warriors of Light
Ricky Kej - Break of Dawn
Ryuichi Sakamoto - Opus
Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon - Triveni
Best Children's Music Album
Divinity Roxx & Divi Roxx Kids - World Wide Playdate
John Legend - My Favorite Dream
Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - ¡Brillo, Brillo!
Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats - Creciendo
Rock for Children - Solid Rock Revival
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle - The Dreamer
Jim Gaffigan - The Prisoner
Nikki Glaser - Someday You'll Die
Ricky Gervais - Armageddon
Trevor Noah - Where Was I
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Barbra Streisand - My Name Is Barbra
Dolly Parton - Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones
George Clinton - ...And Your Ass Will Follow
Jimmy Carter - Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration
Various Artists - All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words
Best Music Video
A$AP Rocky - Tailor Swif
Charli XCX - 360
Eminem - Houdini
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Best Music Film
Jon Batiste - American Symphony
June Carter Cash - June
Run-DMC - Kings From Queens
Steven Van Zandt - Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple
Various Artists - The Greatest Night in Pop
Best Recording Package
The Avett Brothers - The Avett Brothers
Charli XCX - Brat
iWhoiWhoo - Pregnancy, Breakdown, and Disease
Kate Bush - Hounds of Love (Baskerville Edition)
The Muddy Basin Ramblers - Jug Band Millionaire
Post Malone - F-1 Trillion
William Clark Green - Baker Hotel
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Alpha Wolf - Half Living Things
John Lennon - Mind Games
Kate Bush - Hounds of Love (The Boxes of Lost at Sea)
Nirvana - In Utero
Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker - Unsuk Chin
90 Day Men - We Blame Chicago
Best Album Notes
Alice Coltrane - The Carnegie Hall Concert (Live)
Ford Dabney's Syncopated Orchestras - After Midnight
John Culshaw - John Culshaw - The Art of the Producer - The Early Years 1948-55
King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists - Centennial
Various Artists - SONtrack Original de la Película "Al Son de Beno"
Best Historical Album
King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists - Centennial
Paul Robeson - Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings
Pepe de Lucía & Paco de Lucía - Pepito y Paquito
Prince & the New Power Generation - Diamonds and Pearls (Super Deluxe Edition)
Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews - The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording) (Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Charlotte Day Wilson - Cyan Blue
Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well
Lucky Daye - Algorithm
Peter Gabriel - I/O
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet
Willow - Empathogen
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas - Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina
Los Angeles Philharmonic, John Adams & Los Angeles Master Chorale - John Adams: Girls of the Golden West
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck - Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 – Bates: Resurrexit (Live)
Skylark Vocal Ensemble & Matthew Guard - Clear Voices in the Dark
Timo Andres, Andrew Cyr & Metropolis Ensemble - Timo Andres: The Blind Banister
Producer of the Year, Classical
Christoph Franke
Dirk Sobotka
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Erica Brenner
Morten Lindberg
Best Immersive Audio Album
Ensemble 96, Current Saxophone Quartet & Nina T. Karlsen - Pax
Peter Gabriel - I/O (In-Side Mix)
Ray Charles & Various Artists - Genius Loves Company
Roxy Music - Avalon
Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Nick Davies - Henning Sommerro: Borders
Best Instrumental Composition
Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman - Strands
André 3000 - I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a "Rap" Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time
Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance
Christopher Zuar Orchestra - Communion
Shelly Berg - At Last
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Béla Fleck - Rhapsody in Blue(Grass)
Henry Mancini & Snarky Puppy - Baby Elephant Walk (Encore)
Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly - Bridge Over Troubled Water
Säje - Silent Night
Scott Hoying Featuring Säje & Tonality - Rose Without the Thorns
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Cody Fry Featuring Sleeping at Last - The Sound of Silence
John Legend - Always Come Back
Säje Featuring Regina Carter - Alma
Willow - Big Feelings
The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher - Last Surprise (From "Persona 5")
Best Orchestral Performance
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & JoAnn Falletta - Kodály: Háry János Suite, Nyári este & Symphony in C Major
Esa-Pekka Salonen & San Francisco Symphony - Stravinsky: The Firebird
Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas - Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina
ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra & Marin Alsop - John Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does the Spider Dance
Susanna Mälkki & Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra - Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava & Lemminkäinen
Best Opera Recording
Los Angeles Philharmonic, John Adams & Los Angeles Master Chorale - John Adams: Girls of the Golden West
Lyric Opera of Kansas City & Gerard Schwarz - Moravec: The Shining
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Catán: Florencia en el Amazonas
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Puts: The Hours
San Francisco Symphony Chorus & San Francisco Symphony - Saariaho: Adriana Mater
