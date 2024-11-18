Tina Knowles is setting the record straight when it comes to the widespread misinformation regarding Beyoncé's support of Kamala Harris during her run for president.

The Knowles matriarch, along with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, each delivered impassioned speeches at the Democratic presidential nominee's Houston rally ahead of the election on Oct. 25.

In the weeks since the event, political commentator Candace Owens reshared the claims that Beyoncé was paid $10 million to speak at the rally in social media posts. On Nov. 14 she tweeted promoting an episode of her eponymous YouTube series titled, "Beyoncé Was Paid $10 million For A 3 Minute Endorsement?!"

Beyoncé reportedly paid 10 million for her 3 minute Kamala endorsement.



Now, Knowles has come to the defense of her daughter. On Nov. 16, she shared a post on her Instagram, calling out Owens for having "a lack of integrity" and spreading stories rooted in invalidated claims.

"The lie is that Beyoncé was paid 10 million dollars to speak at a rally in Houston for Vice President Kamala Harris. When in fact, Beyoncé did not receive a penny for speaking at presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris' rally in Houston. In fact, she actually paid for her own flights for her and her team and total glam," Knowles said.

She went on to say that efforts to spread false narratives were not only "lying and disrespecting Beyoncé's name, but they are trying to further discredit the power of our vice president!"

"When [do] the lies and rumors stop? Of course you won't see this in the news!" Knowles continued.

Knowles received support from John Legend in the comments, who wrote, "Let em know, Ms Tina! We all performed/appeared for free because we care about our nation's future."

Owens claimed that her post that was flagged as "false information" actually "named multiple publications that reported" the $10 million claim and that "they all reached out to confirm the alleged amenity multiple times to both Beyoncé and [the] Kamala campaign and were met with silence."

Harris would go on to lose the election to Donald Trump, and Beyoncé has not spoken on the rumors of her pay.

However, the superstar is gearing up to perform at the halftime show of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game on Christmas Day on Netflix. This is not the first time that Beyoncé has performed a halftime show. She previously showcased her talents at the 2013 Super Bowl.