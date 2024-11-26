Taylor Swift Fans Rage After Beyoncé Is Presumably Crowned Billboard's Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century

Taylor Swift fans will never settle for her being no. 2.

The pop star has been crowded Billboard's second-greatest pop star of the 21st century. In their ranking of Swift, they commended her mammoth sales as well as her spirit.

"Time and time again, that same moxie would propel the Pennsylvania native to previously inconceivable heights, her profile skyrocketing with each album as she stacked up chart records, historic sales numbers and unprecedented Recording Academy recognition," the publication said.

"Through honoring all the traits that made her different – her sharp pen, her relatable girl-next-door awkwardness, her hopeless romanticism – and rejecting culture's previous expectations for female artists to be overtly sexy, pliable and cool, she was able to forcefully, gravitationally bend culture to her will and become one of the world's biggest undisputed pop stars, despite her eight-year late start in country music," it added.

Billboard went on to note that Swift is the only person to ever win album of the year at the Grammys four times and that she has the second-most Billboard Hot 100 entries of all time. They went on to call her the "most famous woman in the world."

Despite this, she was ranked as No. 2 on their list. While the No. 1 spot has yet to be unveiled, Beyoncé's name has not been mentioned yet. This has seemingly confirmed that she will take the top spot and has led to Swifties fighting back at the presumed ranking.

"Taylor deserved tbh. The list is crap anyway. If it's not based on sales, there's a few who should have been in the top 10," write one person on X.

"Seriously, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is breathtaking records all over the world and it's not over yet, what is so special about Beyoncé," another commented.

Of course, the Beyhive is also defending their queen.

"Look I do like Taylor and I really enjoyed her concert but Beyoncé takes more risks in her music nowadays. Her Formation and country albums just cemented her as the greatest IMO. It was unique and she deserves the title," shared someone else.

"Oh thank god cuz there's fr no way they were gonna give it to Taylor Swift," wrote another.

While their fans may be fighting, Beyoncé and Swift have supported each other at several events over the last year. Queen Bey showed up on the red carpet for Swift's Eras Tour movie premiere and Swift repaid the favor and did so for Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour movie.

The full list of the top 10 stars that has been announced so far can be found below:

2. Taylor Swift

3. Rihanna

4. Drake

5. Lady Gaga

6. Britney Spears

7. Kanye West

8. Justin Bieber

9. Ariana Grande

10. Adele

Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, was not happy with his placement on the list, believing he should have been higher.

"Billboard is a f—king joke as per usual," she said under Billboard's Instagram announcement of the news.

This isn't the first time Hailey has disagreed with Billboard. Back in 2017, she hit back at their Top 100 Songs of 2017, tweeting, "Bodak Yellow was the #1 song of the year." At that time, Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" was listed as No. 1. Gomez was notably linked to Justin for many years.