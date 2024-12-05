Jessica Biel Is Holding Justin Timberlake 'Accountable' as They 'Rebuild Trust': Source

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have reaffirmed their dedication to one another after the latter's DWI drama earlier this year.

A source close to the couple shared that are "happier" now after their marriage was tested with the DWI incident.

"Jessica and Justin are spending more time together and are happier and more relaxed," a source told US Weekly.

Timberlake was arrested in June or driving while intoxicated when he was in the Hamptons. However, he has since turned his attention to his family and is focusing on Biel as well as their two sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4.

"Justin has taken time to reevaluate his priorities. He hasn't been going out as much and is staying in more with Jessica and the kids," the source added.

They went on to reveal that the "Sexy Back" singer has had to find "new ways to connect" to the people that he loves.

The insider says that Biel has been supportive of Timberlake during this time, but that she is holding him accountable as he works to rebuild the trust in their relationship.

"Jessica is showing patience and compassion while also maintaining firm expectations of him," they said before revealing that Timberlake and Biel are "prioritizing their strength as a family."

After Timberlake was arrested for his DWI incident in June, he was taken into custody, where he stayed overnight. He was then taken to his arraignment hearing the next day and was subsequently charged with a single count of DWI and two traffic violations.

At the time, Biel was said to be very upset with Timberlake.

"Jessica is extremely upset. She was shocked to hear the news and had no idea as she was working. he was really worried about him," a source told US Weekly at the time.

Still, Biel supported her man at one of his concerts later that month when Timberlake performed at Madison Square Garden.

In September, Timberlake appeared in court for the DWI case, accepting a lesser charge of a traffic violation. As a result, he must complete 25 to 40 hours of community service with a nonprofit, pay a $500 fine and issue a public safety announcement.

Timberlake has since apologized for the incident.

"Many of you have been covering me for a lot of my life and, as you may know, I try to hold myself to a very high standard for myself. This was not that. I found myself in a position where I could have made a different decision, but I've had some time to reflect on that. What I'd like to say to everyone watching and listening: Even if you have one drink, don't get behind the wheel of a car," his speech said.

"There's so many alternatives, call a friend, take an Uber, there's many travel apps [or] take a taxi. This is a mistake that I made, but I'm hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake," the singer added.

On Oct. 4, the couple celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.