Justin Timberlake Screams at Crew Mid-Show as Onstage Meltdown Goes Viral

Justin Timberlake is getting online backlash yet again, over an angry outburst he had during a recent gig in the UK.

After video footage surfaced of the *NSYNC singer angrily berating at a crew member at the Lytham Festival in Lancashire on July 5.

His microphone briefly cut out mid-performance, and that's when things took a turn.

🚨 HOW EMBARRASSING!! Justin Timberlakes audio CUTS OFF right as he performs his Britney Spears hate anthem “Cry Me A River”. I’m not saying he deserved it, but gods timing is always right. Cry ME a river Justin. #JusticeForBritney pic.twitter.com/hN3cx3XpWl — Justin Timberjail (@justintmbrpussy) July 7, 2025

In the clip, Timberlake can be seen angrily gesturing and shouting at a male staffer.

His exact words aren't clear, but his frustration was clear.

🚨 Justin Timberlake is caught SCREAMING at his tour crew over an audio issue. Maybe if you treated your team with respect instead of throwing tantrums, your mic wouldn’t keep cutting out. The real technical issue is thinking he’s still relevant enough to act like a diva in 2025. pic.twitter.com/zlBx4mfcoK — Justin Timberjail (@justintmbrpussy) July 12, 2025

At one point, he points directly at the crew member before abruptly walking away, leaving fans at the festival visibly confused.

The swift but heated exchange fast became viral fodder for the video-sharing age, with many people deeming the singer's attitude unprofessional.

Somebody get him some 2% milk his blood sugar is lower than a modern Jlo album on the billboard 200 pic.twitter.com/977OIYAeuq — a nap plz #ForTinu (@808nobody) July 12, 2025

Is this ❄️ rage or just typical Mustin behavior? 🤔 Unprofessional either way. — JC's Thug Appeal (@JCs_Thug_Appeal) July 12, 2025

He can do that because he's a man. We all know that if it was a woman she would be on tiemzi being called a freaked out. — Amanda #FreeBritney 🇵🇸 (@amandaabmj) July 12, 2025

Road Rage and Repeat Behavior

The Lytham outburst is just the latest in a string of tense public moments involving Timberlake this year. In January, he went viral again for a roadside encounter with a group of teenage fans who recognized him in traffic and challenged him to a playful race.

After they yelled, "That's Justin Timberlake, bro, roll down the window!" the singer did, but instead of playing along, he snapped, "You want something?" When they laughed and shouted, "Let's race," Timberlake shot back, "You want something? Get out of here, you f***ing kids."

🚨 YIKES! Justin Timberlake is once AGAIN going viral after a video of him cursing and acting erratic towards fans leaks. Quite the potty mouth the former DWI recipient has while behind the wheel of his car.🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/k4AmQgMXtq — Justin Timberjail (@justintmbrpussy) January 12, 2025

Another incident included the former boyband heartthrob being arrested for DWI in Sag Harbor, New York, in June 2024. The police said he ran a stop sign, swerved on the roadway and failed a field sobriety test. Timberlake admitted to having "one martini" before driving.

Timberlake later struck a plea deal, accepting a $500 fine, a 90-day license suspension, and 25 hours of community service.

The "Cry me A River" singer's marriage to actress Jessica Biel has reportedly been strained since the arrest. A source claimed, "If Justin isn't worried about losing Jessica, he should be. It's already been tough on their marriage with Justin on tour, having to rely on FaceTime to stay connected."

That incident, combined with mounting pressure from his tour and public backlash over viral outbursts, has allegedly weighed heavily on the 43-year-old performer. "He's not handling the distance well at all," a source told RadarOnline, noting that Timberlake and Biel have been "leading separate lives at this point."

Biel Focuses on Career, Timberlake Struggles

Amid Timberlake's issues, Biel has reportedly been devoting more energy to her own projects. While filming the upcoming movie "Matchbox," she was seen spending increasing time with co-star John Cena. One insider claimed Timberlake was not pleased, adding that he "can't handle it."

Biel has recently taken on more producing work and, according to one source, is in a new phase of independence. "Jessica's really come into her own lately," the insider shared. "She's got all these projects on the go, not just as an actor, but she's producing a lot too, and that takes a ton of her time and attention."