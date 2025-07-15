Justin Timberlake Loses Cool Over Technical Glitches During Lytham Festival Performance

Justin Timberlake's performance at the Lytham Festival in England took an unexpected turn when a major technical issue caused his microphone to cut out mid-song — and the singer didn't hold back his frustration.

The 43-year-old was in the middle of performing his 2002 hit "Cry Me a River" when the sound suddenly dropped, according to a viral fan video shared on TikTok.

Crew members quickly rushed to the stage, but Timberlake was visibly upset. In the clip, he is seen angrily waving his arms and shaking his head while speaking to two stagehands, making it clear he wasn't happy with the delay.

Though Timberlake eventually turned to address the crowd, his irritation was obvious.

According to PageSix, some fans online accused the *NSYNC star of acting unprofessionally, with one viewer posting on social media, "Losing it with your support crew is highly unprofessional."

Another joked about the timing of the glitch, saying, "The mic cut out right during the Britney diss song. Divine justice."

🚨 Justin Timberlake is caught SCREAMING at his tour crew over an audio issue. Maybe if you treated your team with respect instead of throwing tantrums, your mic wouldn’t keep cutting out. The real technical issue is thinking he’s still relevant enough to act like a diva in 2025. pic.twitter.com/zlBx4mfcoK — Justin Timberjail (@justintmbrpussy) July 12, 2025

Justin Timberlake's Festival Meltdown Sparks Mixed Fan Reactions

Still, some concertgoers defended the pop star, saying his reaction was understandable. "He's trying to give fans a good show," one supporter wrote. "I'd be mad too."

The incident has added fuel to growing criticism of Timberlake's recent public behavior. Earlier this year, he made headlines for snapping at young fans who approached him in traffic.

In a separate case, he also pleaded guilty to impaired driving following a June 2024 arrest in the Hamptons, Meaww said.

After the Lytham Festival mishap, fans on social media had mixed reactions. Some criticized his treatment of the crew, with one post reading, "Maybe if he respected his team, things wouldn't fall apart."

Others compared his reaction to how female performers are often treated differently for similar behavior.

The performance was part of Timberlake's "Forget Tomorrow" World Tour, which wraps up in Turkey on July 30.

The tour itself has had other issues, including a last-minute cancellation in Ohio earlier this year, which left fans disappointed.

A rep for Timberlake has not yet commented on the Lytham Festival outburst, and the crew's side of the story remains unclear.