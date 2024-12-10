Megan Fox's Flirty Exchange With '365 Days' Star Resurfaces Amid MGK Breakup

Megan Fox and Michele Morrone have people buzzing over a possible new romance between the actors.

Fox, who recently split from rapper and singer Machine Gun Kelly, was with Morrone in a resurfaced clip that made its way to Twitter. In the clip, the pair engage in a flirty exchange.

"You're not gonna talk?," Fox says to Morrone who tries to convince her it is a picture and not a video.

"Someone has to talk or it's very awkward," she says.

"Well, we are already talking, so, SpongeBob," he replies before the pair playfully go back and forth over the correct pronunciation of the cartoon character's name.

The pair then smile at each other and exchange a laugh before Fox puts her head on Morrone's shoulder.

"An incredible beautiful soul," the video was captioned.

honestly if megan fox dumped mgk for this fine man i would not blame her AT ALLLLL pic.twitter.com/QPC3xkA1Na — mira⚡️ (@miraonthemic) December 9, 2024

However, according to TMZ, the video was filmed over a year ago and it was recorded on set of a film production and not at either of their personal homes.

A rep for Morrone also shut down any truth to the pair being in a relationship.

"Any accusations beyond a work friendship are simply untrue. They filmed a movie together a year ago. Michele is currently in Italy filming another project," the rep told TMZ.

The movie is likely Subservience, which features the two actors. According to iMDB, the movie's plot revivals around a "struggling father who purchases a domestic SIM to help care for his house and family, unaware she will gain awareness and turn deadly."

The clip resurfaced online hours after it was announced that MGK and Fox had called it quits. Sources told TMZ that they split over Thanksgiving weekend while they were together in Vail, Colorado.

According to the report, Fox allegedly found material in the rapper's phone that was upsetting, leading her to demand he leave the trip early. MGK did leave and the pair have not seen each other since.

Fox and MGK have been on and off over the years, having been engaged at one point. They even attended couple's therapy to make their relationship stronger. However, their engagement came to an end in March 2024. Despite this, they reconciled and announced that they were expecting their first child together in November 2024. It is the couple's first child since Fox experienced a miscarriage.