Megan Fox Allegedly Wants Changes From Machine Gun Kelly Before She Takes Him Back

Megan Fox is asking for significant changes from her ex Machine Gun Kelly before she considers a reconciliation, according to reports.

The currently pregnant actress ended her romance with the musician a couple of after announcing they were expecting their first baby together.

According to an unnamed insider, the 38-year-old actress "isn't messing around" when it comes to their relationship, especially now that a child is involved in the equation.

"This relationship was always built on a shaky foundation," an insider told The US Sun.

"It's a house of cards, and even though he has a hot career and a lot of money, Megan holds all the aces," the insider added.

Fox and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, have dated on and off since they met on the Midnight in the Switchgrass set in 2020.

They got engaged in January 2022.

MACHINE GUN KELLY AND MEGAN FOX ARE ENGAGED?!?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/IBJRk72737 — 🦋 (@cyberpunkmgk) January 12, 2022

Although they recently split earlier in the week, insiders have claimed that Fox will consider taking Kelly back as long as he makes changes.

"He needs to show up with a different level of responsibility and seriousness," an insider said.

The ex-couple's relationship woes is said to have started when the actress found some "upsetting material" on his phone while they were away on holiday in Vail, Colorado, over Thanksgiving weekend.

As of press time, MGK has not made any public comments relating to the allegations.

In November, Fox, who shares three children with her former husband Brian Austin Green, expressed how thrilled she was about being pregnant.

She took to social media to share a photo of a positive pregnancy test, captioning it, "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back."

Originally published in Enstarz.