Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expanding their family.

Taking to her Instagram account on Nov. 11, the actress shared that she is pregnant with her first child after previously suffering a miscarriage.

"Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back," she captioned the post.

In the Instagram carousel, she shared a photo where she was covered in oil while cradling her bump and a second of a positive pregnancy test. Fox also tagged Kelly in the post, confirming he's the father.

Fox is already a mother to three children. She and ex-husband Brian Austin Green co-parent Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7.

MGK has one child from a previous relationship. He welcomed his daughter, Cassie, in 2009 with then-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

The couple first began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. MGK then proposed to Fox two years later.

However the couple was rocked by the loss of a child after Kelly hinted at the couple losing the baby when he performed at the Billboard Music Awards in 2022.

He performed the song "Twin Flame" and said at the start of it, "I wrote this song for my wife."

Halfway through the performance, he followed up with, "This is for our unborn child." The sound of a heartbeat began to play in the background.

Fox confirmed that she had experienced a miscarriage when she appeared on Good Morning America. She shared that two poems in her book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, were about losing a baby.

"I've never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately," she said.

She further noted that both of them tried to navigate and questioned why it happened to them or what does it mean for the two of them.

Despite reports that their relationship was on the rocks, the couple is still together and she appeared in MGK's "Lonely Road" music video in July.