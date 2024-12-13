Lost Michael Jackson Tracks Discovered in Forgotten Storage Unit

A man named Gregg Musgrove started treasure hunting and came across the discovery of a lifetime.

Musgrove discovered previously unreleased tracks by the king -- The King of Pop that is. New Michael Jackson tapes were found in the San Fernando Valley, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The extraordinary discovery occurred when an associate contacted him about a storage unit he'd recently bought in Van Nuys. The unit was used by Bryan Loren, who was a music producer.

Included in the tapes are 12 unreleased tracks that would have been recorded prior to the release of Jackson's landmark Dangerous album and were recorded between 1989 to 1991.

"I've gone to all the fan sites. Some of them [the songs] are rumored to exist, some of them have been leaked a little bit. A couple aren't even out there in the world." Musgrove told The Hollywood Reporter.

On the tapes, Jackson, and presumably Loren, can be heard discussing the recording and creative process on the tapes.

"I'm listening to this stuff, and I would get goosebumps because nobody's ever heard this stuff before. To hear Michael Jackson actually talk and kind of joke back and forth, it was really, really cool," Musgrove said.

Among the unrelated tracks is a song called "Don't Believe It," which the outlet reports addresses the rumors of Jackson in the media at the time. They report that it was similar to other material that Jackson was working during this time period.

On a different tape, Jackson can be heard explaining the intended meaning to a song called "Seven Digits" which references the identification number bodies receive in a morgue.

One of the more interesting tracks is called "Truth on Youth," which is a collaboration between Jackson and rap icon LL Cool J. Jackson can be heard rapping on the tune.

Musgrove approached the Jackson estate with the tapes earlier this year and the estate reportedly declined to buy them. However, the reason for their denial is not known at this time. They did provide him with an official letter that stated that the Jackson estate does not claim ownership of the tapes. The letter makes it clear that neither Musgrove, nor anyone who buys the tapes down the line, has the copyrights to the tapes and the material found on them.

While the value remains unclear, Musgrove believes that he can get 7-digits for the material at auction in the future.