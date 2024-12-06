Paris Jackson's Engagement to Justin Long Sparks Family Fears Over $100M Fortune, Ignites Safeguarding Talks

Paris Jackson recently announced her engagement to bandmate Justin Long — a move that has put family members on alert about what this means for her sizable inheritance.

On December 6, Jackson, the daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson, announced her engagement via social media in a post marking Long's birthday. Next to a photo of her ring, the 26-year-old model and musician gave a heartfelt message.

Now that Jackson is engaged to music producer Long, insiders say family members fear that she will contest her fortune — worth an estimated $100 million.

The Jacksons are certainly not the only ones who are concerned about this relationship, though, or so said a source in dialogue with DailyMail.

The source said, "The Jacksons are super wary of this relationship, and they have every right to be."

According to them, Long is currently enjoying the fruits of Jackson's labor, and family discussions of a prenup started almost directly after the announcement of their engagement.

Jackson is said to believe that her relationship with Long is real despite family worries.

The source added, "Paris has no doubts and swears he's not after her money," adding that she sees him as "the one."

Jackson and her two brothers, Prince Michael and Bigi, have been receiving annual distributions from their father's estate, which totals about $8 million each. They will automatically inherit about $2 billion on their 33rd birthday.

Jackson has a full past of fiery relations, which is why the involvement comes on full steam ahead of the spin down the aisle.

She has also been involved with musician Gabriel Glenn in the past, as well as reality star Tom Kilbey, with both men putting her on emotional rollercoasters.

Jackson has collaborated with Long, a veteran producer and mixer who has been in the music industry for more than a decade.

He has worked with many artists and recently created his own personal habit tracker app called Dayly.