Diddy's 'Freak Off' Party Tapes Allegedly Spark Bidding War Among A-List Celebrities

Daniel Baldwin revealed some shocking news about the bidding war surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs' private tapes.

According to the actor, industry insiders and legal representatives have informed him that A-list celebrities are fiercely competing to prevent the leak of these controversial recordings.

The tapes capture instances of alleged abuse at the "Freak Off" parties and have reportedly been handed over to authorities for investigation.

According to Baldwin who made an appearance at the PBD podcast, "He has videos of the parties... there's a bidding war going on right now."

"They're driving that price up because if you want your client and your famous actor to not be involved, a famous singer to not come out, here's the price, and that they're just selling to the individuals that are in those."

He added, "This is what I heard. They're selling those videos."

In one investigation, one insider reportedly watched the scandalous video capturing Diddy with eight prominent figures, among them three underage individuals.

During his testimony before a federal grand jury, Courtney Burgess revealed that he had been given a total of 11 flash drives, each containing a minimum of eight explicit videos.

According to the court witness, it was claimed that among the group of eight celebrities, "two to three" were former child stars who were underage at the time.

Additionally, a male escort has provided authorities with a video recording that purportedly captures a scene from one of the notorious "Freak Off" gatherings. There were also disturbing requirements that Diddy imposed on the women present such as being coerced into engaging in extremely long sexual activities.

The 55-year-old former Bad Boy Records mogul is awaiting trial next year on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking after more than 100 individuals filed civil lawsuits.