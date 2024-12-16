Jay-Z's attorney Alex Spiro has publicly clarified the nature of his client's relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs, claiming the two music moguls were only professionally acquainted.

"Mr. Carter has nothing to do with Mr. Combs' case or Mr. Combs," Spiro said during a press roundtable at Roc Nation's New York City offices on Monday, according to new reports.

"They knew each other professionally for a number of years," Spiro continued. "Just like in all professions, people know each other. … At music awards, they support each other. If you go to the NBA All-Star game, they support each other. That's just how professions work. There is no closer association between any of them. That's also a matter of fiction."

The remarks come as both Jay-Z (Shawn Carter) and Diddy face scrutiny over a civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault against a minor at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000.

Diddy, embroiled in multiple legal battles since his September arrest on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, has denied all allegations. Jay-Z, meanwhile, has formally asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit, per the BBC, citing the plaintiff's lack of standing.

Spiro highlighted what he called inconsistencies in the accuser's story, saying, "It's obvious to everybody that Mr. Carter did not do this. Obviously, Jay-Z did not rape a child. What I want to do today is walk you through some of this so that you can see the truth and understand what happened."

Spiro also dismissed any link between Jay-Z and Diddy's ongoing legal issues, saying Jay-Z "doesn't know anything about the charges or allegations against [Diddy]. He has nothing to do with that case, and there's nothing more to say."

Accuser's Lawyer Responds

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the accuser, stood by his client's claims, telling Us Weekly in its report on the roundtable, "Our client remains fiercely adamant that what she has stated is true, to the best of her memory. We will continue to vet her claims and collect corroborating data to the extent it exists."

As the case develops, Spiro maintained his client's innocence, framing the lawsuit as an attack on Jay-Z's character. "This lawsuit attacks a man with the integrity of Mr. Carter," Spiro said. "You can see now that this is starting to unravel, and the truth is coming out."

Jay-Z and Diddy's legal entanglements have drawn significant public attention, but Spiro insisted the two share no connection beyond professional interactions. Whether the lawsuit will proceed or be dismissed as Jay-Z's legal team requested remains to be seen.

Jay-Z's Roc Nation Statement

Last week, Jay-Z released a statement through Roc Nation vehemently denying the allegations against him, saying in part via the Dec. 8 post, "My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle."

He added, "No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!" Read the rest below.