JAY-Z's Defense Highlights Glaring Inconsistencies in Assault Claims, Citing Photos of Diddy and Jennifer Lopez

JAY-Z is firing back at a lawsuit that claims he and Sean "Diddy" Combs raped a 13-year-old girl in 2000, pointing to what his attorney calls "glaring inconsistencies" in the woman's story.

Represented by Alex Spiro, attorneys for JAY-Z have responded in court filings, accusing the plaintiff's attorney, Tony Buzbee, of ethical misconduct and posting his own "baseless lawsuit."

According to the lawsuit filed in October 2024, Jane Doe was raped during an afterparty thrown by Combs after the MTV Video Music Awards.

AllHipHop reported that JAY-Z's defense claims that the allegations are "wholly unreliable" and that there are inconsistencies in the timeline and the events testified by the plaintiff.

Among the most damaging pieces of evidence listed are images taken on the night of the alleged incident, depicting JAY-Z at a New York City nightclub known as Lotus, which disputes the plaintiff's claim of the assault in a private residence.

Also, on that night, other photos show Diddy and Jennifer Lopez at different New York nightclubs, which contradicts her account.

In an NBC News interview, Jane Doe was clear that some of the identities she gave regarding people and events leading up to the incident are questionable and admitted mistakes, "Not all the faces there are as clear."

She acknowledged that she may have also "guessed" on other critical details, such as how long it would take to get to the alleged party.

Her father has denied that he drove her to something like this, saying, "I feel like I would remember that, and I don't."

In legal documents filed by JAY-Z, the rapper's accuser is claimed to be trying to shake him down for a payout.

The filing alleges Buzbee threatened to go public with accusations that JAY-Z sexually assaulted multiple minors unless he paid out a predestined amount.

Buzbee, in turn, amended the complaint to name JAY-Z as a defendant when JAY-Z turned down that demand.

The motion further details Buzbee's alleged history of misconduct, including improper coercion of clients to prepare false evidence and previous violations of court orders.

Citing this chronic failure to follow the rules by Buzbee, the filing on behalf of JAY-Z pleads that there is a particular threat of destruction of evidence that would be damaging to Plaintiff's case and immediate preservation order to prevent such.

The rapper's attorney is asking for the claims against the rapper to be dismissed, calling them "scandalous" and made only to smear his reputation.

The court is set to hear arguments on the preservation order and motion to dismiss later this week.

His lawyer Spiro said: "These allegations have caused incalculable harm to Mr. Carter, his family, his businesses, his employees, and his legacy."

The allegations are serious, and there are court dates to come on both sides as the legal fight plays out.